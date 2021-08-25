A fresh batch of over 100 suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly surrendered in Borno state

Some commanders of the terrorist were said to have led 120 members to the military in Gwoza local government area

Nigeria is currently witnessing massive surrendering of terrorists, causing heated debates on how best to address the situation

Gwoza LGA, Borno state - More than 100 suspected Boko Haram insurgents and their families have surrendered to the Nigerian Army in Borno state.

Daily Trust reported that the incident occurred at Gwoza town, Gwoza local government area of the northeastern state.

Over 100 Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly surrendered to the Nigerian Army in Borno state. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that one of the commanders of the sect led a total of 120 people to the military.

A top security source confirmed that some commanders surrendered along with their families to 26 task force bridge in Gwoza, according to Daily Trust.

The source was quoted to have said:

“I think what we are seeing now is as a result of the death of Abubakar Shekau; his death has affected the group.

“A total of 120 Boko Haram members and their families surrendered in Gwoza town today."

What I will do regarding ongoing surrender terrorists - Zulum

Meanwhile, Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state, said the ongoing surrender of Boko Haram terrorists has left the northeastern state with two extremely difficult situations.

In a statement posted on the governor's official Facebook page, he said Borno state is in a ‘catch-22 situation' over the unfolding development.

The governor, however, said he will consult with President Muhammadu Buhari, service chiefs, traditional leaders and victims of the terrorists to know the way forward.

Arewa elders to FG: Bring repentant Boko Haram members to trial

In another related development, the Arewa Consultative Forum has kicked against the reintegration of repentant Boko Haram insurgents into society.

The national chairman of the group, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the repentant Boko Haram members should be prosecuted for the crimes committed against Nigerians.

Ogbeh said this in a statement released by the spokesman of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 17.

Why we don’t kill surrendered terrorists - Nigerian Army

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has reportedly explained that the global convention for which Nigeria is signatory does not allow the killing of surrendered terrorists.

The Army spokesperson, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a recent interview.

He reiterated that troops deployed for “Operation Hadin Kai” accept surrendered Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists in conformity with the international laws and treaties of armed conflict.

