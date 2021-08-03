The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has highlighted the achievements of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to mark his 100 days in office.

Bawa was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in February to head the anti-graft agency following the infamous exit of Ibrahim Magu.

EFCC has listed Abdulrasheed Bawa's achievements after his first 100 days in office as the commission's chairman.

Below is a list of Bawa's achievements according to EFCC:

Recoveries of N6,142,645,673.38 (over N6 billion), $8,236,668.75, £13,408.00, and €1,730.00, 200 Canadian dollar, CFA374,000.00, ¥8,430.00 (Japanese Yen) Recoveries of 25 automobiles, five watercraft, two motorcycles, one shop, six pieces of land, one carpet, 13 electronics, 30 real estate properties, one factory, one filling station, Recovery petroleum products 185 convictions secured from 367 cases filed across zonal offices

Capital projects

Renovation and furnishing of the commission's training institution, EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja. Renovation of the Abuja, Benin, Gombe, Lagos, Port Harcourt Headquarters Complex and Uyo Zonal Offices Construction of a Cyber Laboratory for the newly created Intelligence Department Construction of additional Office Blocks in Benin, Enugu, Kaduna, Ibadan, Maiduguri, Sokoto and Uyo Zonal Offices Construction of a Tactical Operating Centre (TOC) in the Lagos Zonal Office Fleet of official vehicles and ambulances purchased to enhance the commission's activities, among numerous others

EFCC launches mobile app for reporting crimes

Meanwhile, the EFCC has launched an application designed to ease the process of reporting economic and financial crimes in the country.

The chairman of the commission, Bawa, made the disclosure on Wednesday, July 14, while unveiling the app called Eagle Eye.

According to Bawa, the app complements existing channels of reporting crimes, adding that it is a friendly application with features that can be navigated by any literate person.

APC chieftain Orji Kalu to face prosecution again

Meanwhile, Bawa has vowed that the commission will prosecute a former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu, all over again.

Kalu, who is now a serving senator, was set free by the Supreme Court on technicalities after being convicted of stealing billions of naira when he was Abia state governor between 1999-2007.

Without addressing the substance of the case, the Supreme Court ruled that the trial judge that found him guilty had been elevated to the appeal court and should not have ruled on the matter.

However, Bawa stated that EFCC is determined to continue prosecuting cases no matter how long it takes.

