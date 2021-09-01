In what appeared as a shock to many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, September 1, relieved two of his ministers of their job.

In his first four years in office between 2015 and 2019, the president retained all his cabinet members till the end of his tenure.

President Muhammadu Buhari has fired two ministers from his cabinet. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Many people also believe that members of the cabinet would also remain till 2023 when Buhari leaves office as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This, however, did not happen as the president, through his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, announced the sacking of the minister of power, Engr. Sale Mamman and his counterpart in the ministry of agriculture and rural development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono.

The reason for the sacking of the ministers was not revealed but Adesina said substantive nominations would soon be made to fill the consequential vacancies in accordance with the requirements of the constitution.

President Buhari also noted that the process of rejigging his cabinet is going to be continuous after the exit of the two ministers.

Nigerians have, however, reacted to the sacking of the ministers, saying that the president's decision was a good development.

A Facebook user, Oguneme Romanus Uchenna, said although the president did the right thing by sacking the ministers, he should have sent the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola and the minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio packing.

Marafa Moh'd said that Buhari should sack more ministers so that the masses can achieve development and enjoy dividends of democracy.

More ministers must be sacked by Buhari

In his comment, Hayatuddeen Tanimu commended the president for taking the action, saying that the cabinet reshuffle should have come before now.

He said any underperforming minister should be removed as he added that the minister of defence should also be sacked because of the level of insecurity in the country.

Another Facebook user, Itodo Dennis, however, said that the sacking makes no difference, noting that Nigeria is sinking under the watch of Buhari.

Ashimom Timothy Msughter said that the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige and the minister of health, Ehanire must be sacked on the issue of the doctors' strike.

He said Ngige has outrightly disobeyed the president when he was instructed to keep aside all technicalities and resolve the protracted resident doctors' strike.

Buhari sacks minister of power Saleh, one other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that both Nanono and Mamman were sacked by President Buhari on Wednesday, September 1.

It was reported that the minister of environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, would replace Nanono while the minister of state for works, Abubakar Aliyu is expected to take over Mamman's office.

A presidential aide, Garba Shehu said that Buhari made this resolve during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House chamber.

