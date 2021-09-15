A Nigerian man has reacted to not being served food at an event in a rather surprising way that got many people on social media talking

In a viral video shared on Instagram, the man was seen tucking breakable plate and spoon on his table into his bag

The disgruntled guest also showed off a packaged bundle of cash and also returned it into his bag

A Nigerian man has expressed his displeasure at not being served food at an event by taking items served to guests at the occasion.

In a video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the man speaking into the video lamented that it was already 4pm and no food had got to his table.

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a swift moment, he took a breakable plate and spoon from the table where he sat and put them into his bag.

The angry man also flaunted a packaged bundle of cash and went on to tuck it back into the bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The incident was said to have happened at a wedding ceremony held in Ughelli, Delta state.

Social media reacts

@igbeyi_onesa wrote:

"Abeg if you come my wedding and dem no serve you , No vex Abeg I go send rice and chicken to you later, No vex carry the money you wan spray me go Abeg "

@theellabaddie commented:

"You have money to spray but you don’t have money to buy food at home and eat."

@princenatimaopuiyo remarked:

"With all this money you still go about hungry ? ......I wish people understood that events were about celebrating others and not about eating and drinking."

@ife_luv12 stated:

"Abeg save your money, we dey with you on this. What’s an Owambe without party rice? "

@official_vee_hive reacted:

"You have all that money yet you came to an event with hungry stomach. Na who do us?

Little boy picks money sprayed at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy was captured in a video picking money sprayed at an event in style.

The boy dressed in native wear seemed to understand the use of currency as he was captured picking money sprayed on the floor into his pockets.

In the video shared on Instagram by @mcedopikin, the young lad is seen looking around him occasionally as if trying to ensure he doesn't get caught.

After the security check, he continued to fill his pockets with the N100 notes.

Source: Legit