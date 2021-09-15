Media personality Toke Makinwa said a lot of guys believe beautiful girls have a lot of toasters and are always busy

Toke stated that it is better to be ugly sometimes as such people often get men's attention than the beautiful ones

Beautiful female fans of Toke agreed with her opinion as they shared their personal experiences with her

Controversial media personality Toke Makinwa has made a case against men who date ugly girls while they have beautiful women around them.

In a short clip she posted on her Instagram page, Toke said men have a wrong perception towards beautiful women like her.

Toke Makinwa questions men who date ugly girls. Photos: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Toke Makinwa expresses surprise at fine guys who date ugly women

The media personality stated that people believe that beautiful women have plenty of toasters and are always busy, adding that is the reason some men don't shoot their shots.

Expressing her frustration at the toasting game, the media personality said men want to do the barest minimum and expect a woman to fall for them.

According to her, she doesn't understand how fine guys date ugly women, adding that it is better to be ugly sometimes.

She said,

"This is me just letting you know that I'm beautiful. It's okay for you to shot your shots. I'm not begging you o. If you don't shoot your shots, someone else will. Try your luck. I might say no but try your luck."

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians react to Toke Makinwa's post

shawvibez:

"You can't understand the wonders of life, so forget it."

queenbennymicheal:

"I swear we fine girls are always taken for granted."

youngretro_design:

"Somebody son will find you one day."

theaweliaconcept:

"That notion sha they always feel you are even dating more than one person . That is if you even have someone."

canddybianca:

"Doesn’t matter ur fine or ugly sometimes is always about character tho but what do I know."

for.lovejust:

"How many times do we need to say it ? It's not the face that truly matters, it's the personality. Nobody wants a beautiful lady that will give you headache."

joejaccy:

"Thank God say I no fine."

Toke Makinwa talks about her love life

Toke Makinwa had a chat with her followers and they asked her questions about her love life. She was asked if she could date a younger guy.

According to her, she had dated a younger man and the relationship was great. She also noted that she will only date a man who is rich in body, soul, and spirit.

Toke stated that she hopes to get married and give her kids what she didn't have.

