Acclaimed relationship coach Blessing Okoro took to social media to say marriage is not for everyone

The controversial relationship expert said this while addressing OAP Nedu's ex-wife Uzor's interviews with various media outlets

Blessing noted that cheating women are damaging the lives of their children as they would grow up bitter, angry, frustrated, and depressed

Popular OAP Nedu's marital problem was one of the issues that threw Nigerians off guard on social media. After Uzor accused him of domestic violence, the media personality revealed that his first son is not his biological child.

Uzor has granted many interviews to explain her own side of the story, but a number of people claim it doesn't make any sense to them.

Relationship coach Blessing Okoro is one of the people saying that Uzor's story does not add up.

Blessing Okoro speaks on OAP Nedu's ex-wife's interview. Photos: @nedu_wazobiafm, @officialblessingceo

Blessing Okoro slams OAP Nedu's ex-wife

According to Blessing, what Uzor did to Nedu was evil, intentional, and wrong. She added that she expects her to apologise first before defending herself.

She said:

"Nedu did not cheat, no baby mama, so why did you not tell him. How can you date someone, knew you were pregnant and still married another man, gosh and you still have the audacity to be granting interviews and saying it so boldly. Your story holds no water at all, if it was a law court they will throw ur case away. What happened to the real father of your son? Why did you not tell him, did he deny the child.

"You don’t have a justification for this act but just to apologize and show you are deeply sorry and if he is willing he can father the child."

Watch the interview and read Blessing's post below:

Nigerians react

ogbolor:

"Na me kuku be Nedu best man for the wedding. I sabi this gist from day 1, from"ogbolor my gf is pregnant" till nedu broke the news to me years ago. To watch her doing all this is sad. Burying herself more with all this posts and granting interviews. Typically prooving that if u catch some people red handed, they will never take responsibility. In this life eh, have good people who advice you o."

realhypedoinz:

"Someone was on his own,even after the saga he still refused to let the whole world know he wasn’t the father of your first child you tricked him into believing,you came out and still called him a useless man,imagine!!!! JUST IMAGINE!!! Na wa oh!!!!!"

yugeeez:

"She knew and didn’t say anything to nedu, he had the right to know and then decide if he was willing to go ahead with the wedding. Very wrong of her, she made absolutely no sense in this interview."

leke_wole:

"So a woman fit talk like . Wow CEO you made my day. Thanks for the honesty."

uju_nwa_12:

"U are so right. Let her stop all dis things, apologise and move on. D interview did not add up at all."

Nedu's ex-wife denies cheating on him

Uzor said that from the day Nedu walked into her life and eventually left, she never knew another man.

She continued by saying that accusing her of cheating and bringing another child home is what most men are quick to say whenever couples fight.

Uzoamaka who isn't fazed by Nedu's revelation said that she decided to speak up because of her kids, her daughters.

