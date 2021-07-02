Media personality Toke Makinwa recently had a chat with her fans and followers on social media

The controversial media woman gave her followers the opportunity to ask her any question of their choice

Toke told her followers that she would date a man who is rich in body, soul, spirit, and in other things

Toke Makinwa has not given up on love and she tells whoever cares to listen.

The media personality is still hopeful that she would find the man for her, settle down with him, and have kids.

Toke Makinwa talks about her love life. Photos: @tokemakinwa

Toke talks about love and marriage

Recently, the OAP had a chat with her followers and they asked her various questions especially about her love life.

She was asked if she could date a younger guy. According to her, she had dated a younger man and the relationship was great. She also noted that she will only date a man who is rich in body, soul, and spirit.

Toke stated that she hopes to get married and give her kids what she didn't have.

On how she satisfies herself when she is in the mood, the actress said she prays.

Check out her responses below:

Nigerians react to her responses

Followers had a good time laughing about her responses.

fouzi_chic:

"Atoh! Ask and u shall b replied!"

ammymakas:

"Love her Response though."

jasmineluxuryempire:

"Interesting really."

daezy_obi:

"Joro 2 Joro."

thesophia.s:

"Love her response."

__ajoke.ade:

"Werey nii I pray. lmaoooo."

beebiana__:

"Toke you pray. ha! everyone prays but that’s not an answer."

Toke talks about marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the media personality spoke on the only thing that makes a marriage successful.

According to her, a person who experiences true love and commitment from their partner is just lucky.

The OAP noted that there are no recipes for a successful marriage neither are there rules to what makes it work.

Source: Legit