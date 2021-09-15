Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has remained one of the most fashionable celebrities in the country.

Despite the controversy that seems to trail the TV gal, it has done nothing to stop her from looking her very best at every given opportunity.

The media personality is a style icon. Photo credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Makinwa has grown to become a powerful fashion influencer in Nigeria so much that she is one of the few stars that people often look forward to seeing at big events and red carpet shows.

Love her or hate her, Toke Makinwa's fashion game is always tight and she never misses a chance to slay at any occasion be it big or small.

And when it comes to rocking expensive designer items, best believe she's got them on lockdown.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of her best looks in recent times.

Check out nine photos below:

1. In this Sue Manuell mini dress

2. Shimmer and shine

3. Rocking statement pants

4. An approved way to rock shoulder pads

5. This pastel ensemble by Julyet Peters is everything!

6. Boss chic with a touch of pizzazz

7. Her Asian-inspired look at Mo Abudu's birthday

8. This Tubo dress at AY's 50th birthday

9. This beaded corset dress

