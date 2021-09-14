Natacha Akide has come a long way in her journey to stardom and her fans love to see it!

Way before Big Brother Naija, Natacha was quite popular on social media for what many people described as her ratchet and very loud lifestyle.

Well, it has been two years since her time in the Pepper Dem edition of the coveted shows and Tacha - as she is popularly known is nothing close to ratchet and her recent uploads is yet another reminder.

The reality star recently attended an event in the look. Photo credit: @felixcrown

Source: Instagram

The reality star who was part of the guests at a recent function showed up in a gorgeous dress by Xtrabride Lagos.

The gorgeous mini dress with power sleeves did a great job to compliment Tacha's feminine silhouette.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

More noteworthy are her powerful makeup, and her hair which was worn in a high ponytail.

The ensemble generally screams fierceness and it has been important to note that Tacha is well on her way to becoming a style icon.

See photos below:

Deborah Enenche's new look

Deborah Enenche has once again sparked reactions over some photos in which she appeared very different from her regular style.

The daughter of a popular man of God, Paul Enenche, has over the past few months been on the radar of social media users due to her eccentric style of dressing.

From pairing cowboy boots with bubu tops, Deborah stays breaking the rules and is unapologetic about it.

Well, it appears all that may be changing - or not.

Osas Ighodaro recreates Cardi B's 28th birthday look

Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was recently in Abuja for the premiere of Jim Iyke's movie, Bad Comments.

Her look at the premiere stood out as it was not only glamourous but was also heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, who rocked a similar dress for her 28th birthday party.

While Cardi's look comprised of a sliver rib-like halterneck top with a drop-waist white flowy bottom, the filmstar opted for gold in place of silver.

Just like Cardi who rocked a big hairdo reminiscent of the '80s, Ighodaro also sported a big hairdo in the form of a natural hair ponytail.

Source: Legit