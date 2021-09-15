A pregnant Asian bride made a big statement at her wedding occasion with lovable dance moves popular with Nigerians

The lady identified as Erica Joyce Laxamana from the Philippines led an impromptu choreography that left many awestruck

Erica despite wearing a native attire that almost covered her legs was still able to impress with her legwork

An Oyinbo lady who recently married a Nigerian man caused commotion at their wedding occasion with the manner in which she danced.

The Asian lady, Erica Joyce Laxamana, got married to her Edo state lover Olatunji Oladipo Ajayi and was the center of attention at the wedding.

The lady made a big statement with her dance moves Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by O O George

Source: UGC

The Philippines lady seemed to have mastered the popular Nigerian dance style dubbed legwork and didn't refrain from showcasing every bit of her knowledge of it.

She danced with her heels on

In the video shared on YouTube by O O George, Erica led a choreography at the instance of the MC identified as extraordinaire Segun Meroyi.

Erica left her husband Olatunji awestruck as she did series of dance moves common among Nigerians flawlessly to the admiration of the MC and other guests.

It is interesting to note that she did all the dance moves while still having her heels on, a footwear many ladies have difficulty dancing in. The lady also appeared to be pregnant.

Social media reacts

Vulcan said:

"Hilarious video. The bride is a whole mood. Such a fun loving woman. Rocking with an 7/8 months pregnancy."

Tedpgrass wrote:

"Well done her. Better dancer than hubby. And she's preggo too."

Roland17 stated:

"To imagine she did this while wearing heels. Big Kudos."



Oyinbo man causes stir with 'gbese' moves at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo man had thrilled guests at a wedding with cool 'gbese' moves.

In a clip that has got people asking questions, the man pulled off smooth 'gbese' moves as he slugged it out with a lady on the dance floor.

His hand moves that synced with his leg composition were simply unmatched. The lady could not just keep up.

Guests at the event cheered him on. Zlatan who popularised the gbese dance steps would really be proud.

Source: Legit