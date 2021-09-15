Actress Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry, has taken to social media to share another video with his new wife

In the video from their traditional wedding, Gentry is challenged by the MC to carry his new bride which he complies

Sharing the video, the businessman thanked God that he was married to whom he could 'handle'

Following the news of his marriage to his new bride, businessman Asiwaju Lanre Gentry has been causing a buzz on social media with his wedding posts.

Gentry recently got married to his new bride. Photo credit: @therealmercyaigbe, @asiwajulanregentry

New bride, happy life

Just recently, Gentry took to his Instagram page to share a video clip from his traditional wedding ceremony in which he was challenged by the compere to lift his wife up in his arms.

After sharing a kiss with his glowing new bride, the businessman proceeded to do as he was asked, much to the pleasure of the guests present.

Sharing the clip, he captioned:

"Marry what you can carry as a man o, thank God I did not marry what I cannot handle and I never believed am still as young as this."

Watch the video clip below:

Shading ex-wife Mercy Aigbe

The post which has since been carried by blogs has been perceived to be Lanre's own method of shading his ex-wife, Mercy Aigbe, with whom he had a messy divorce.

Check out some comments below:

lillian_smiless:

"Make this man rest na , we don hear... No allow Nigerians remember your matter o, make your marriage for no spoil."

p_atuchukwu:

"If you truly have moved on, you won't even have the time to be throwing shades at your ex."

simply_reina12:

"This man is not matured at all ‍♂️still acting like a boy."

teesand_more_:

"This man he’s too petty."

precious_ukwuoma:

"Bruhhh you getting married and throwing shade at your ex... nahhh you haven’t moved on you’re clearly still hurt lol."

thriftlineby_ese:

"This man is very petty."

Mercy Aigbe reacts to ex-hubby's wedding

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has finally reacted to the wedding of her ex-husband Lanre Gentry a few years after they separated.

Photos and videos from the marriage ceremony were spotted online and they revealed Mercy's ex-husband with his new wife looking lovely in their matching white outfits.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two shared a stunning photo of herself rocking a black outfit.

