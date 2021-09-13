Suspected bandits have struck again in Kaduna, hacking Rev. Silas Ali, a Christian cleric, to death

The Kaduna state government has confirmed the incident, noting that the cleric's corpse was found on Sunday, September 12

Governor El-Rufai condemned the bandits' action and charged security operatives to bring them to book

Zango-Kataf LGA - Suspected bandits have reportedly killed a pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All, Rev. Silas Ali, in the Zango-Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

The Punch reported that the pastor was hacked to death on Saturday, September 11.

Legit.ng gathers that the ugly incident has also been confirmed by the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has expressed shock and grief over the gruesome killing of Rev. Silas Ali, in Zangon Kataf LGA. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Governor El-Rufai reacts

Aruwan said Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai was pained by the attack and condoled with the church and family of the slain pastor, The Guardian also reported.

He said the pastor's corpse was found by a search party in the early hours of Sunday, September 12.

The commissioner quoted the governor to have charged security operatives to intensify efforts at apprehending the perpetrators of the act.

Bandits kill anti-riot policeman, 5 vigilantes

In a related development, armed bandits have killed an anti-riot policeman and kidnapped at least 23 persons during an attack on Ungwan Sauri and Adnayita in Juji area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The criminals also killed five members of the vigilante in an ambush attack in Udawa along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.

At Ungwan Sauri and Adnayita in Juji, it was learnt that the bandits invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday, September 8, shooting sporadically and killed the police officer.

Insecurity: Your silence is not golden, Senator Ndume tells Buhari

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (representing Borno South) has decried the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari mostly addresses Nigerians on crucial matters through his media aides.

Ndume who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, in reaction to the attack on Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) noted clearly that the president's silence on such a critical issue is not golden.

His words:

“I am just being worried that the president is not talking to Nigerians. In a situation like this, silence is not golden.”

