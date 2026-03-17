Editor’s note: In this piece, Lekan Olayiwola, a peace and conflict analyst, explains why recent clustered attacks in Borno state are more than random violence. The expert shows how these militants use terrain, timing, and strategy to challenge state control.

Recent alarms of a “besieged” Maiduguri have captured headlines, yet the deeper strategic significance lies not in the threat of occupation but in the pattern of clustered attacks unfolding across space and time. Understanding the interaction of seasonality, terrain, and operational signalling is essential to moving Nigeria’s counter-insurgency strategy from reaction toward anticipation.

How militants use Borno’s terrain and timing to strike multiple towns at once. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Public discourse typically attributes such violence to inadequate equipment, corruption, or insurgent resurgence. While each contains elements of truth, they fail to explain why, how, and when militants strike. A more rigorous analysis must integrate environmental realities, operational patterns, and insurgent strategic behaviour to interpret the signals embedded in these attacks.

The Lake Chad transformation: From inland sea to fragmented frontier

Central to the Borno conflict’s geography is Lake Chad, not as a static body of water but as a transformed and highly variable environment. In the early 1960s, the lake’s surface area was estimated at roughly 25 000 km². Decades of drought and water extraction reduced this dramatically; by the 1,80s the lake shrank to less than 2 000 km², and in its most contracted modern state has been measured at about 1 350 km². These figures represent a loss of roughly 90 % of the lake’s historic extent.

The shrinkage did not simply reveal open land. Instead, it created fragile wetlands, reed beds and marshes; numerous isolated islands and sandbanks; and seasonally fluctuating channels and lagoons. This new physical mosaic transformed Lake Chad from a relatively uniform water body into a complex, fragmented terrain, a natural frontier zone that favours small, mobile units over conventional military formations.

Theatre rather than territory

One of the most persistent misconceptions in commentary on the north‑east insurgency is the assumption that every attack represents an attempt to seize and hold territory. That interpretation characterised the conflict in its earlier phase, particularly around 2013–2015, when Boko Haram briefly controlled significant swathes of Borno State. Today’s operational logic is different.

Insurgent assaults often reflect theatre rather than territory, a strategy designed to puncture public confidence in the state’s authority rather than to occupy land indefinitely. By striking rapidly across multiple locations, militants generate a perception of omnipresence. Even when they withdraw shortly after engagement, public anxiety increases, and the narrative of state vulnerability deepens. In strategic terms, this is perception warfare, where psychological impact is as significant as tactical outcomes.

Seasonal windows: Timing as tactic

Patterns of violence in the Lake Chad basin demonstrate a correlation with seasonal cycles. The period between February and May, the late dry season into the onset of rains, typically offers favourable operational conditions for insurgent movement. Rural tracks are still passable; vegetation increases concealment; and water levels are neither too low (limiting mobility) nor too high (constraining land movement).

Historical data and incident reporting from the past decade indicate similar spikes in insurgent activity during these seasonal windows in 2018, 2020 and 2022. While insurgent operations cannot be reduced to a rigid calendar, these patterns suggest that militant groups exploit temporal windows of opportunity when terrain and climate amplify their mobility and concealment advantages.

Probing the counter‑insurgency system

Clusters of attacks serve more than symbolic functions; they are also operational probes. In military parlance, probing operations test the strength, speed and coordination of defensive responses. By attacking multiple towns in quick succession, insurgent commanders can observe response times of rapid reaction forces, logistic bottlenecks in reinforcement, and weaknesses in communication and command integration.

The recent emergence of ISWAP’s commercial armed drones adds a new dimension to these probing operations, enabling militants to observe bases, adjust assaults in real time, and amplify the psychological impact of clustered attacks. Each engagement, even if doctrinally unsuccessful, yields intelligence that insurgents can use for future planning. For policymakers, this suggests the conflict’s current phase involves not merely battlefield actions but institutional stress testing.

Understanding the hidden patterns of insurgency is key to peace in Borno. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Geography as strategic enabler

Lake Chad’s geography, the result of decades of environmental change, remains central to insurgent operational advantage. The lake’s current form, with its marshes, channels and islands, provides a natural environment that favours small, dispersed units capable of rapid movement. Conventional air surveillance and bombardment, in theory, could counter such mobility, but in practice, the environment severely constrains their effectiveness.

Satellite and drone monitoring struggle with dense vegetation and dynamic water levels; aerial targeting is less precise in wetlands with dispersed human and militant activity. Also, narrow channels allow fighters to disperse and re‑aggregate before aircraft can engage. This dynamic is not unique to Nigeria; similar environmental complexities have limited air campaigns in wetland or delta regions worldwide. The structural nature of the terrain itself, therefore, functions as a force multiplier for insurgents.

The morale dimension: Beyond equipment

Beyond terrain and timing lies another critical factor: morale asymmetry. Insurgent fighters often operate in small, cohesive units with flexible command structures and deep local terrain knowledge. State forces, by contrast, confront long deployments, dispersed formations, and bureaucratic command‑and‑control systems.

Superior weaponry alone cannot compensate for gaps in institutional cohesion, ground intelligence integration, and sustained morale. Addressing this asymmetry requires more than hardware; it demands leadership investment, logistics reliability, and a sustained focus on troop welfare.

Interpreting the strategic signal

The recent attacks across Borno State reveal a hybrid insurgent strategy: perception warfare undermining public confidence rather than territorial conquest; seasonal exploitation of climatic mobility windows; geographic leverage of Lake Chad’s fragmented terrain; and institutional probing testing state defence cohesion. Rapid, multi-location strikes have psychological and informational effects beyond immediate tactical outcomes.

For policymakers and military planners, the challenge is to decode these strategic signals rather than react to individual attacks. Effective response requires the Lake Chad Basin Commission and the Multinational Joint Task Force to coordinate security, development, and environmental initiatives, restricting insurgent mobility and safe havens.

Towards a multi‑dimensional response

While Nigeria has reclaimed urban centres, the shift toward clustered attacks signals a tactical evolution. Insurgents now exploit Lake Chad’s dramatic shrinkage from 25,000 km² to roughly 1,350–2,500 km², leveraging fragmented wetlands for mobility and perception warfare. Effective countermeasures must move beyond hardware, integrating regional coordination with mobile ground units tailored to this aquatic frontier.

This geographic transformation demands a multidimensional response: combining airborne ISR with grassroots intelligence, while anchoring security in economic opportunity and governance. To defeat an adaptive insurgency, the state must transition from reactive defence to a resilient, permanent presence in these once-ungoverned spaces.

Adaptation, not reversal

The recent attacks may not signal a return to the darkest days of the insurgency, but they do illuminate the conflict’s adaptive dynamics. Insurgents are not merely reacting; they are exploiting environmental conditions, seasonal patterns, regional corridors and psychological narratives.

For policymakers, the task is not only to respond to individual incidents but to read the broader strategic signals, reshaping Nigeria’s approach in ways that align tactical operations with structural resilience. The struggle for security in north‑east Nigeria remains, at its core, a contest of adaptation, perception and resilience and only by recognising these deeper currents can durable stability be achieved.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng