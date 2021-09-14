Nigerian female music superstar, Tiwa Savage has given fans something to talk about as she released new photos during her recent experience at a waterfall

She took her time to give a shoutout to all content curators who go through so much to produce their content

She burst into tears after going through the waterfall stress and passed a subtle jibe at those who plan to ignore the photos

Nigerian female singing sensation, Tiwa Savage recently visited Boti falls, Ghana and decided to share the mix-feelings experiences she had while trying to get the best content out of the beautiful location.

Tiwa Savage can't control her emotions after stressing at waterfalls. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

She burst into tears-like smiles in the last slide when she released the pictures she got from the location via her verified Instagram page.

Sharing the photos, Tiwa wrote:

"God bless all content curators ooo. After 6 hours drive, missing the road, finally finding the road, no food or drinks, muscle pull on my leg, no where decent to pee, it starts pouring down with rain. Water was freezing cold. We had to climb 250 steps to get to the bottom and back up again … JUST TO TAKE A PIC."

"If you people don’t like these my pics nobody’s son will find you o."

See the pictures below:

Celebrities Reaction

brodashaggi:

"last slide."

toyin_abraham:

"Most beautiful."

ericanlewedim:

"it was worth it."

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"My Tiwa."

tokemakinwa:

"Now you see why you shouldn't abuse me."

tiannahsplaceempire:

"welcome to my world, you didn't even fall off the rock yet wow."

realmercyaigbe:

"the last slide you are so beautiful."

Tiwa Savage wants to find love again

Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage who recently released Water and Garri EP revealed during an interview on Zane Lowe Show that she is open to finding a new lover after encountering so many heartbreaks.

Tiwa hinted that she can still find true love despite her experiences as she believes in the fairytale Cinderella ending of love stories.

She further made it known that the reason for naming one of her songs on the EP tales by moonlight is because of her love for the show while growing up as a kid.

