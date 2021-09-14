Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo was full of gratitude to God as she recently turned a year older

The actress shared the good news of her big day with her fans and her colleagues who stormed her comment section to celebrate with her

Patience and her granddaughter who also clocked five were spotted rocking similar outfits to celebrate

Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo is a sweet grandmother and the smile on the face of her granddaughter attests to it.

The veteran film star turned a year older on Tuesday, September 14, and she shared the news with her fans on social media.

Patience Ozokwo celebrates her birthday with her grandchild. Photos: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Patience Ozokwo and her granddaughter turns a year older

The actress also shared lovely photos on her page to mark the big day. In one of the photos, Patience and her granddaughter were rocking matching outfits as they posed before the camera with a big smile.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the veteran actress revealed that it is the first time she is physically celebrating together with her granddaughter. According to her, the little girl turned five.

Check out the film star and her grandchild below. Swipe left to see more:

There is no doubt that the film star is excited about her big day as she shared a happy video show

Nigerians celebrate Patience Ozokwo

stephanielinus:

"Happy Birthday to the original Mama Gee! Many more wonderful years ahead!"

misturaasunramu:

"Sweet Momma."

halimabubakar:

"Happy birthday mummy."

ebelleokaro:

"Mama Geeeee Happy birthday to you."

okonlagos:

"Happy birthday mama."

officialngoziezeh:

"Happy birthday sweet mama."

uchenancy:

"Happy birthday mummy."

dorisariole:

"Happy birthday Princess. Grace and wisdom always."

adakarl1:

"Wooww! Happy birthday Mummy."

viashima08_:

"Happy birthday to both of you."

xtineclementain:

"Happy Birthday princess, she looks like you."

realisabel_ivor:

"Happy birthday little princess."

Patience Ozokwo celebrates her handsome son

Patience Ozokwo took to social media with joy to announce that her son had clocked a new age.

She shared photos of the young man and in the caption, expressed the joy and gratitude in her heart as she celebrated him.

Praying for the young man, the actress asked God to keep and bless him.

Source: Legit