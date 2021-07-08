Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, has taken to social media with a lovely post to celebrate her son on his birthday

The proud mama who offered words of prayers for her son said she was full of joy and gratitude

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes

Popular Nollywood veteran, Patience Ozokwo, took to social media with joy to announce that her son had clocked a new age.

She shared photos of the young man and in the caption, expressed the joy and gratitude in her heart as she celebrated him.

Patience Ozokwo shares photos of her son on his birthday Photo credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Praying for the young man, the actress asked God to keep and bless him.

"I Celebrate my dear son @zokwor today with so much joy and thanksgiving. Happy birthday oyiri nne ya. Uźuevuegbe - noise does not move an eagle- Ugwuanuarua, Uchendu, Chukwunonso. May God continue to keep you and bless you abundantly."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Patience Ozokwo

Read some of the congratulatory comments sighted below:

Joycekalu:

"Happy blessed birthday to you dear, wishing you LLNP."

Officialngoziezeonu:

"Happy birthday dear."

Realchidiebereaneke:

"Happy Birthday @zokwor grace unlimited."

Nosa_atm:

"Happy Blessed birthday bro."

Precious.ijay:

"Happy birthday. Age with grace."

She was taking care of an ailing hubby when fame found her

Patience Ozokwo spilled the tea about some of the challenging moments in her life and her big break into the movie industry.

In an interview with Rubbinmindsnow shared on Instagram, the talented woman talked extensively about her struggles and taking care of her kids when her husband fell terribly ill.

Her big break came when her cousin mentioned that Chief Zebrudaya also known as Chika Okpala needed someone to work and she met with a team who gave her a script in the absence of the man.

Source: Legit