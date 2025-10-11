The Nigeria Customs Service debunked a viral post that claimed to show shortlisted candidates for the 2025 recruitment exercise, calling it fake

The Service stated that only verified updates via its official portal were authentic, reaffirming its transparent and merit-based process

The NCS warned applicants to ignore unverified sources and assured the public that its recruitment exercise remained fair, credible, and inclusive

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned applicants and the general public to disregard a viral social media post claiming to reveal the number of shortlisted candidates per state for the final stage of its 2025 recruitment exercise.

In a statement released via X, on Friday, October 11, the Service emphasised that the publication “did not originate from the Nigeria Customs Service or any of its authorised communication channels.”

“The public, especially applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise, are advised to disregard the circulating information in its entirety,” the statement read.

Recruitment details and transparency measures

The NCS clarified that its official recruitment process began on 27th December 2024, following the public advertisement for positions across the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres.

According to the Service, 573,523 applications were received, out of which 286,697 candidates were shortlisted for the first phase of the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

“Only successful applicants under the Superintendent Cadre were invited to proceed to the second phase of the test.

“This stage will be held across designated centres within the six geopolitical zones, in line with the Service’s commitment to fairness and inclusiveness," the NCS explained.

Customs reaffirms credibility and fair process

The Nigeria Customs Service reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a transparent and credible recruitment process guided by merit and the Federal Character principle.

“All official updates regarding the recruitment exercise are communicated directly to shortlisted applicants through the NCS Recruitment Update Portal at https://updates.customs.gov.ng,” the Service stated.

It further cautioned the public to rely solely on verified NCS communication channels for accurate information, warning against sharing or acting on unverified social media content that could lead to misinformation or exploitation.

NCS says recruitment process remains fair

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on misinformation, the NCS assured Nigerians that it remains fully committed to global best practices in recruitment.

“Our process remains free, fair, and credible,” the statement concluded. “Applicants should be wary of fake platforms or individuals claiming affiliation with the Service.”

