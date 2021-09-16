Nigerian renown author, Chimamanda Adichie is celebrating her 44th birthday today with a grateful heart

She shared a picture of herself in a beautiful pink dress and lovely smiles to celebrate her special day

Nigerians have sent tons of lovely birthday wishes to celebrate the writer and congratulate her for a blissful career

Leading female writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is celebrating her 44th birthday with a heart full of grace.

She broke the news of her new age via her verified Instagram page with beautiful photos and great smiles to her teeming fans.

Chimamanda revealed earlier in the year that she had a broken heart twice when she lost her mother back in April.

She made it known that her family were still recovering from the death of her father before her mom passed on condemning them to plan two funerals.

She further hinted that her mum died on his father's birthday.

She seemed to have healed from the heartbreak of losing both parents as she shared the good new of her birthday with fans.

Fans reaction:

Nigerians have flooded her page to wish her a happy birthday and send some heart-melting words to celebrate her. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below;

Ebuka:

"Happy birthday Ada Igbo niine."

_Debb.y_:

"You're so beautiful."

Chi.ogbu:

"Happy brithday queen."

Nwabufo_onukwube:

"Happy birthday madam. You inspire a legion. I wish you many happy returns."

Seunfunmi_awotona:

"Happy birthday momma, I love you so much. Thank you for being such an inspiration."

Talkmasculinity:

"Happy beautiful and bold Birthday Queen, the one, the only, Take all your flowers for you truly deserve them and more! Here's a fab new year and in other news, 44 looks nothing on you @chimamanda_adichie,"

Vic_riches:

"Happy Birthday legend."

