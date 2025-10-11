Mr. Solomon Ewanehi is the Founder, Group Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Solewant Group. With over 25 years of experience in engineering, manufacturing, and energy services, Mr. Ewanehi has played a pivotal role in advancing indigenous industrial capacity across Africa. Under his leadership, Solewant Group has emerged as a key player in the sector, commissioning Africa’s largest multi-layer pipe-coating facility and leading transformative initiatives throughout the continent

At the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), he joined senior government officials and global industry leaders for a high-level roundtable on the sidelines of the Assembly, during which he delivered a goodwill message tagged, “Unlocking Energy, Oil & Gas, Minerals, and Maritime Opportunities in the Gulf of Guinea.” The session aimed to mobilise international support and strategic action around peace, investment, and industrial growth in one of Africa’s most vital regions.

Solomon Ewanehi athe 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York

Source: Facebook

The event was convened by The New Diplomat, in partnership with the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC), drawing attention to the massive potential of a region that holds over $800 billion in energy and infrastructure opportunities.

As the Gulf of Guinea continues to emerge as a critical hub for global trade, energy production, and investment, Ewanehi brought the perspective of a visionary African industrialist committed to building resilient, local capacity.

In this conversation with Legit.ng, he shares insights on regional security, public-private collaboration, industrial investment, and Solewant’s ambitious 10-year “Roadmap Plus” for shaping Africa’s energy future.

What brings the Solewant Group to this high-level roundtable at the United Nations General Assembly?

It’s an honour to participate in this timely and strategic conversation. Solewant Group is here to extend its goodwill and support toward the shared mission of unlocking the immense energy, mineral, and maritime potential of the Gulf of Guinea. We commend The New Diplomat and the Gulf of Guinea Commission for organising this landmark event.

Our role goes beyond advocacy. Solewant represents a proof of concept—that African companies can deliver world-class industrial infrastructure and solutions when the enabling environment is right.

How do you assess the economic potential of the Gulf of Guinea region?

The Gulf of Guinea is one of the most resource-rich and strategically positioned regions in the world.

According to the OECD, the African coastal economy is projected to reach $3 trillion by 2030, with the GoG contributing $300 billion and generating more than 49 million jobs.

Despite producing nearly 50% of Africa’s crude oil and holding about 10% of global reserves, the region continues to battle oil theft, illegal fishing, smuggling, piracy, and maritime terrorism. These security threats pose real risks to investment and economic development.

Unlocking the Gulf’s potential responsibly demands integrated governance, public-private collaboration, and sustained investment in maritime security and infrastructure.

What role does security play in unlocking this potential?

Security is the cornerstone of everything else; without it, investment stalls. While initiatives like the Yaoundé Code of Conduct have created a foundation for cooperation among 25 coastal states, the framework remains non-binding and struggles with implementation.

It's time to formalise and enforce these regional agreements. We require binding commitments, backed by operational capacity, to reassure investors and safeguard trade routes. That’s where the private sector, including Solewant, can offer support—not just in advocacy but in logistics, data, and capacity-building.

How does Solewant Group view Nigeria’s proposal to host a Combined Maritime Task Force (CMTF) in Lagos?

We see it as a bold and necessary move. Hosting the Combined Maritime Task Force (CMTF) under the AU’s African Standby Force (ASF) is a clear demonstration of political will. However, the real test lies in implementation and financing.

The ASF, despite its ambitious mandate, often suffers from limited resources and fragmented support. We believe a well-funded and professionally coordinated CMTF can serve as a regional game-changer, especially if aligned with local content strategies and industrial growth plans.

What contributions has Solewant made to Africa’s industrial development?

Solewant Group is one of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous energy and industrial solutions providers.

Over the last 25 years, we’ve invested in technology, people, and infrastructure.

We are proud to operate Africa’s largest multi-layer pipe-coating facility, offering solutions such as 3LPE, 3LPP, FBE, 5LPP, and Concrete Weight Coating. We also provide onshore and offshore field joint coating, steel pipe fabrication, and industry-certified energy training.

From NOGOF 2025 in Bayelsa to the IATF in Algiers and OTC in Houston, we’ve consistently demonstrated that indigenous African companies can lead in technological innovation—if given the right environment.

Our industrial base in Rivers State is not just a production site—it’s a powerhouse for African energy transformation.

Can you elaborate on the Solewant 'Roadmap Plus' strategy?

Our “Roadmap Plus” is a 10-year strategic industrial plan aimed at catalysing innovation, infrastructure, and human capital across the continent. It’s not just a vision—it’s already being implemented.

We’re mobilising resources to support pipeline infrastructure projects across Africa—projects that will absorb development finance institution (DFI) capital, create sustainable jobs, and build durable local supply chains.

We’re also hosting platforms like the Solewant Energy Summit, now in its 9th edition, to link capital with capacity and ensure investments translate into real economic transformation.

The next edition is scheduled for November 27–28, 2025, in Onne, Rivers State, themed: “Emerging Technologies and the Future of Sustainable Energy Development in Africa.”

What specific actions are most critical for unlocking the Gulf of Guinea’s potential?

Three urgent priorities must be addressed to enhance regional maritime security and economic development. First, legal enforcement is critical. The Yaoundé Code of Conduct should be transformed into a binding regional agreement with clearly defined accountability mechanisms to ensure compliance and effectiveness across member states.

Second, there is a pressing need to strengthen operational capacity. This requires that both the Combined Maritime Task Force (CMTF) and the African Standby Force (ASF) receive adequate funding, staffing, and technical support, including essential air and sea capabilities, to effectively respond to maritime threats.

Finally, integrated local content is essential for sustainable development. Security strategies must be aligned with local content mandates and financing frameworks to guarantee that regional industries and communities derive tangible benefits from infrastructure investments.

How does Solewant envision its role in the region’s future development?

Solewant is more than an industrial group—we are a catalyst for African resilience. We aim to turn today’s security challenges into tomorrow’s investment opportunities.

By working closely with governments, DFIs, and regional bodies, we intend to be at the heart of Africa’s industrial revolution.

Our message is simple: Africa’s development must be owned, driven, and delivered by Africans, with global partners who share that vision.

Your final message to stakeholders across the Gulf of Guinea and beyond?

Let the Gulf of Guinea be known not for its security concerns, but for its unparalleled potential. With unified security frameworks, strategic investment, and empowered local industries, we can transform this region into a global hub of innovation, logistics, and prosperity.

The time to act is now. The world is watching. Let’s make history, together.

Analyst reacts as NUPRC boss Komolafe gets new appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that industry experts have hailed the appointment of NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, as interim chairman of the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF), describing it as a major endorsement of Nigeria’s oil and gas reforms.

The forum, launched on 18 September 2025 during Africa Oil Week in Accra, Ghana, brought together sixteen African nations.

Eight, including Nigeria and Ghana, signed its founding charter, while seven others indicated plans to join soon.

Source: Legit.ng