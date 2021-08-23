Popular Nigerian musician, Zlatan Ibile, recently showed love to his fans by throwing money into the air at an event

However, a number of the singer’s fans were left scrambling inside water to reach the cash sprayed by the music star

The video soon made the rounds on social media and internet users had a lot to say about the situation

Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile, recently left internet users buzzing after his display of wealth at a recent event.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Bolanle crooner was at a performance in Lagos and decided to throw some cash into the air.

However, this led to some of the singer’s overzealous fans scrambling to get some of the money.

A number of them into waded into water just to get their hands on some of the singer’s cash.

Nigerians react to the trending video

The video soon made the rounds on social media and numerous internet users shared their different takes on it.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Afunsho_:

"I still don’t understand the fun in throwing money in the air‍♀️ but if they throw $100 dollars in the air, I go pick too."

Iam_obisco:

"To make money no Dey easy before now… so make he Dey put am for their pockets one by one ?."

Eniolajolade:

"How much is he spraying that u want to Drown."

Cray_sophie:

"Sapa you’ll definitely regret this ."

Callmedamy:

"Ah this is bad....poverty must die."

Iam_benkid:

"Giving back to the street."

Nawa o.

