The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has placed 38 individuals including six Nigerians on its terror list, according to Al Arabiya News

Legit.ng reports that the decision is part of UAE’s efforts in disrupting networks associated with the financing of terrorism and forestalling whatever plans they might have.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has added 38 individuals, 15 entities to the terror list. Credit: Valery Sharifulin TASS.

TheCable also reports that the law enforcement agencies in the country have been directed to take the necessary actions against the individuals or entities or anyone associated with them.

The UAE labeled four Emiratis, two Lebanese, eight Yemenis, five Syrians, five Iranians, six Nigerians, two Iraqis, one each from India, Afghanistan, Britain, Saint Kitts-Navis, Russia, and Jordan.

Al Arabiya News added that the development follows the UAE cabinet resolution No 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities as those supporting and financing terrorism in the country.

Here is the full list of individuals placed on terror list by the UAE:

1. Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alshaiba Alnuaimi (UAE)

2. Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE)

3. Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Alshamsi (UAE)

4. Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Alteneiji (UAE)

5. Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)

6. Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon)

7. Mohammed Ahmed Musaed Saeed (Yemen)

8. Hayder Habeeb Ali (Iraq)

9. Basim Yousuf Hussein Alshaghanbi (Iraq)

10. Sharif Ahmed Sharif Ba Alawi (Yemen)

11. Manoj Sabharwal Om Prakash (India)

12. Rashed Saleh Saleh Al Jarmouzi (Yemen)

13. Naif Nasser Saleh Aljarmouzi (Yemen)

14. Zubiullah Abdul Qahir Durani (Afghanistan)

15. Suliman Saleh Salem Aboulan (Yemen)

16. Adel Ahmed Salem Obaid Ali Badrah (Yemen)

17. Ali Nasser Alaseeri (Saudi Arabia)

18. Fadhl Saleh Salem Altayabi (Yemen)

19. Ashur Omar Ashur Obaidoon (Yemen)

20. Hazem Mohsen Farhan + Hazem Mohsen Al Farhan (Syria)

21. Mehdi Azizollah Kiasati (Iran)

22. Farshad Jafar Hakemzadeh (Iran)

23. Seyyed Reza Mohmmad Ghasemi (Iran)

24. Mohsen Hassan Kargarhodjat Abadi (Iran)

25. Ibrahim Mahmood Ahmed Mohammed (Iran)

26. Osama Housen Dughaem (Syria)

27. Abdurrahaman Ado Musa (Nigeria)

28. Salihu Yusuf Adamu (Nigeria)

29. Bashir Ali Yusuf (Nigeria)

30. Muhammed Ibrahim Isa (Nigeria)

31. Ibrahim Ali Alhassan (Nigeria)

32. Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (Nigeria)

33. Alaa Khanfurah - Alaa Abdulrazzaq Ali Khanfurah - Alaa Alkhanfurah (Syria)

34. Fadi Said Kamar (Great Britain)

35. Walid Kamel Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

36. Khaled Walid Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

37. Imad Khallak Kantakdzhi (Russia)

38. Mouhammad Ayman Tayseer Rashid Marayat (Jordan)

Here is the full list of the added entities by the UAE:

1. Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC

2. H F Z A Arzoo International F Z E

3. Hanan Shipping L.L.C

4. Four Corners Trading Est

5. Sasco Logistic L.L.C

6. AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC

7. Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (L.L.C)

8. Al Jarmoozi Transport By Heavy & Light Trucks (L.L.C)

9. Naser Aljarmouzi Ceneral Trading (L.L.C)

10. Naser Aljarmouzi Cargo & Clearing LLC

11. Wave Tech Computer LLC

12. NYBI Trading - FZE

13. KCL General Trading F Z E

14. Alinma Group

15. Al-Omgy & Bros Money Exchange

Court fixes date to decide the fate of 400 suspects accused of funding Boko Haram terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja fixed Friday, September 17, for the arraignment of 400 suspects accused of sponsoring terrorist activities in Nigeria.

It was reported that the presidency announced the arrest of the suspects, mainly Bureau De Change operators, for allegedly facilitating the transfer of funds to Boko Haram terrorists.

Some Nigerians were said to be transferring the funds to the terrorist group in conjunction with the BDC operators.

