There seems to be a tacit agreement in the Nigerian political space that no president or serving governor should and can run for a third term even this may not be spelt out in the country constitution.

This political culture came more to play when at the close of former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration in 2007 claims that he would be going for yet another term (having served for eight years at the time) was vehemently opposed with many calling it the satanic third term agenda as contained in a Vanguard publication.

This said, it is, therefore, safe to assert that a lot of current governors who are already in office for the second time may not participate in the much-anticipated general elections in 2023.

A comprehensive list of such governors is provided below by Legit.ng:

1. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia)

2. Governor Udom Gabriel Emmannuel (Akwa Ibom)

3. Governor Willie Obiano (Anambra)

4. Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue)

5. Governor Benedict Ayade (Cross River)

6. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta)

7. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu)

8. Governor Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa)

9. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano)

10. Governor Aminu Masari (Katsina)

11. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi)

12. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger)

13. Governor Simon Lalong (Plateau)

14. Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers)

15. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto)

16. Governor Darius Ishaku (Taraba)

17. Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi)

18. Governor Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna)

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi had accused those he described as Abuja politicians of being responsible for promoting treachery and hatred in the state.

Mohammed also alleged that this is the same gang of federal appointees plotting his downfall by working with criminals to increase insecurity in Bauchi.

However, the governor said he cannot be harmed or brought down by such persons, adding that he would complete his days on earth as destined by God.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday, July 13, when he launched the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) for beneficiaries in Ganjuwa and Darazo local government areas of the state.

