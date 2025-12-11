The ICPC has received a petition demanding a full-scale investigation of retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG, Dasuki Galadanci

The petitioners said financial misconduct involving top-ranking police officers imperils public trust and undermines the integrity of national security institutions

However, the anti-graft agencies had not responded to the petition that was filed

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Abuja, Nigeria - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been petitioned to launch a full-scale investigation into retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Dasuki Galadanci, over alleged ownership of multi-billion-naira assets said to be inconsistent with his legitimate earnings.

According to Daily Nigerian, the petition, dated December 3, 2025, was filed by the Public Integrity Forum (PIF), a civic accountability organisation, and signed by its Executive Director, David Ekele Okonjo.

According to the group, publicly available documents and disclosures point to the former police chief’s alleged connection to multiple high-value properties spread across Kano, Abuja and Lagos.

The petition warned that financial misconduct involving top-ranking police officers erodes public trust and endangers the integrity of Nigeria’s security institutions.

The CSO claimed that the value of the assets far exceeds what can be legitimately earned by a career police officer, alleging possible abuse of office.

CSO wants joint probe by ICPC, EFCC, PSC

The petition urged the ICPC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to jointly undertake a forensic review of Galadanci’s assets, bank transactions and service records.

PIF urged the anti-graft agencies and the PSC to conduct a full financial and forensic investigation into Galadanci’s assets and financial dealings during and after his service.

“It is imperative that a transparent and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the legitimacy of these properties,” the organisation said.

“Review his service records for potential abuse of office or breaches of police ethics.

“Verify all identified assets against his legitimate income and to initiate appropriate legal action if any wrongdoing is established”.

No official response yet

The group noted that it filed the petition “in the interest of justice, accountability and the ongoing fight against corruption,” adding that it is ready to provide additional information to investigators.

As of the time of filing this report, the ICPC had not issued any official response to the petition.

