The government is bent on withdrawing electricity subsidies and raising tariffs for Nigeria

The Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said that the government cannot continue to spend over N2 billion monthly on subsidies

But Nigerians are standing their ground to oppose another tariff hike, and the reasons have emerged

Amid ongoing discussions about a potential hike in electricity tariffs, Nigerians have expressed strong opposition.

The federal government recently reiterated its commitment to reducing electricity subsidies and increasing tariffs across various bands.

According to the federal minister for power, Adebayo Adelabu, the current tariffs are not cost-reflective except for band A consumers, from whom electricity distribution companies make some profit.

The minister noted that the government still subsidizes more than 70% of electricity costs for nearly 85% of consumers in Nigeria, spending over N200 billion monthly.

Despite these justifications, Nigerians remain against the pending increase in electricity tariffs for other bands.

73% of Nigerians against electricity tariff hike

The BusinessDay’s April 2025 TalkExchange poll reveals deep concerns about several of the government’s reforms, including the almost 300% increase in tariffs for Band A customers and the affordability of necessities.

Worse still, band A customers continue to complain about poor power supply despite the higher charges, fueling critics who urge the government to reconsider its decision.

The poll shows that 73% were strongly against the electricity tariff hikes, 2.2% were undecided, and 24.4% supported the government's move.

About the long-term impact on Nigeria’s economy, 57.8% said a reduction in tariffs could help economic stability, while 33.3% said the increase in tariffs is important for Nigeria’s economic future. About 8.9% were undecided.

Regarding affordability, 60% stated electricity had become “much more difficult” to afford. About 29% said electricity is now “somewhat more difficult”, 8.9% reported no change, and 2.2% said electricity had become easier to afford.

Minister says gap between Band A and others too wide

Explaining the planned tariff hike, Adelabu explained that with the increase in Band A tariffs, the government expected investments to come into the sector so that other bands would be migrated to Band A with them, but this was not happening as fast as they had projected.

The minister stated that band B customers get about 18 hours supply while band A customers get 20 hours supply and above.

With such little difference in supply, the gap in pricing should not be as wide as N63 and N209; hence, there is a need to regularise pricing and close the gap, he argued.

He noted that this would only close the price difference between the bands and is not necessarily an attempt to hike electricity tariffs again.

FG set to increase electricity tariffs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has insisted on the tariff hike and asked Nigerians to brace up for it.

Speaking during a meeting with the Chairmen of Electricity Generating Companies (GenCos) in Abuja over the weekend, Adelabu said the government’s subsidy has increased to over N4 trillion in unpaid debts, and it is threatening the power sector's survival.

He added that the tariff hike is the only way out, adding that targeted subsidies would be retained for the poorest Nigerians.

