According Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration will settle all debts

The minister made this known at the briefing of the presidential committee on COVID-19 on Monday, September 13

On August 1, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on strike over “irregular payment of salaries”, among other issues.

Efforts of stakeholders, including the house of representatives, to mediate between the federal government and the resident doctors did not yield results.

At the briefing of the presidential committee on COVID-19 on Monday, Ehanire said doctors should return to work as all debts would be cleared.

“Last week his excellency, the president received the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association in audience and in his remarks called on doctors on strike to return to duty and for those contemplating it to opt for peaceful resolution, so as not to put the lives of citizens at risk,” he said.

“He reminded us that his administration has a sound track record of paying debts, even such debts as inherited from, or ignored by preceeding administration. Resident doctors are therefore assured from the highest authority in the land that all debts will be settled, when they are verified and validated.

“With this, I call on striking doctors to put an end to their industrial action immediately and return to work. Nigeria has been lucky with the relatively low impact of COVID-19 so far, and we need to keep our preparedness optimal. We cannot afford to stretch our luck too far.”

Ngige to striking doctors: Be humble and carry yourselves with dignity

Meanwhile, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, counselled striking doctors in the country to be humble and carry themselves with dignity.

The minister gave the advice while speaking at a summit on Thursday, August 12. Ngige, a medical doctor, was reacting to the current strike by medical doctors in the country.

Expressing concerns over the state of health nationwide, the minister asked the doctors not to Play God or compete with God.

Doctors strike: APC governors intervention hits deadlock

Meanwhile, it was reported that the ongoing resident doctors’ strike would continue as the intervention by the house of representatives on the dispute between the government and the NARD after two days of marathon meetings hit a deadlock.

The House committee on healthcare services on Tuesday, August 10, failed to convince the resident doctors in calling off the ongoing industrial action across the country.

The chairman of the house committee on healthcare services, Tanko Sununu, said the stakeholders, including the federal ministries of health; finance, budget and national planning; labour, employment and productivity had agreed to address some of the issues.

