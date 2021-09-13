Governor Godwin Obaseki is afraid of what will happen to most of his profitable reforms in Edo state when he leaves office

The Edo governorsa said just like the well-meaning people of the state, he is concerned about the future of his giant strides in governance

But the governor noted that he and his cabinet are currently working on stregtheneing the instititions for the purpose of continuity

For Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, continuity of his legacies in governance is one of the greatest challenges he will face at the expiration of his administration.

Governor Obaseki expressed this fear on Sunday, September 12, during the thanksgiving service for the 87th birthday celebration of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, Benin City, PM News reports.

The governor listed a lot of his achievements in office

Source: Original

The governor said this is his reaction to concerns from the masses over the fate of the many reforms his government has brought to the state.

However, Obaseki noted that the only assurance he has is that the administration has embarked on strengthening the institutions so that the already existing structures will outlive his time in office.

He listed the education in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, public and civil service among areas where he has made a lot of developmental strides.

His words:

“My biggest challenge is what happens when I leave office. People are saying how are we sure that the reforms and changes we have made and are implementing will continue when I leave office. The only guarantee is that we begin to strengthen the institutions.

“We are rebuilding the public and civil service before bringing in political actors into the scene as they will leave in three years when I am leaving but the structures and institutions that we are building will certainly remain and continue to sustain our developmental strides.”

Source: Legit.ng