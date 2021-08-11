The intervention meeting by the house of representatives on the dispute between the federal government and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) reached a dead end

Again, the ongoing resident doctors’ strike will continue as the intervention by the house of representatives on the dispute between the federal government and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) after two days marathon meetings with relevant stakeholders in the health sector hit a deadlock.

Punch reports that the house committee on healthcare services on Tuesday, August 10, failed to convince the resident doctors in calling off the ongoing industrial action across the country.

The chairman of the house committee on healthcare services, Tanko Sununu, said the stakeholders, including the federal ministries of health; finance, budget and national planning; labour, employment and productivity; and the office of the head of civil service of the federation, had agreed to address some of the issues.

The national executives of the NARD after the meeting declared that it was not satisfied with the resolutions and could not call off the strike.

Meanwhile, the NARD had listed payment of outstanding doctors’ salaries and hazard allowances minimum, enrollment of doctors in the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information Systems, among others, as minimum conditions to call off its indefinite strike, which commenced on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The National President of NARD, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, said Nigerians should hold the federal government and the health ministers- Osagie Ehanire and Olorunimbe Mamora- accountable for the industrial action, Punch report further stated.

The meeting failed to reach any conclusion as the chairman further stated that he hoped that the doctors would restore their services after receiving a copy of the resolutions.

Doctors Strike: APC Governors intervene, Endorses NGF initiative

Earlier, the members of the Progressives Governors Forum decided to intervene on the matter between the federal government and the striking resident doctors.

According to reports, the members of the forum, which consists of elected governors on the platform of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), decided to support the initiative of the governors who had engaged in consultations with the disputing groups.

Signed by the Chairman of the PGF and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja, on Tuesday, August 10, the governors deliberated on several issues and reviewed the ongoing strike action by National Association of Resident Doctors.

