The 11 remaining BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates were made to nominate two of their co-stars each for possible eviction

After the nomination, Nini, Emmanuel, Yousef, Angel and Saskay made the list of facing eviction

The housemates were however given the opportunity to save themselves during the HOH task by winning

Whitemoney became the Head of House and the second position, Nini, used her veto power to save herself and replaced it with Cross

Things are gradually coming to an end on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show and another round of nomination was done by the 11 remaining housemates.

During their nomination session, the BBNaija stars were made to select two of their co-stars each that they will like to face possible eviction.

BBNaija: Whitemoney wins HOH, 5 others nominated for eviction. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Housemates nominate their co-stars to face possible eviction

Each of the housemates entered the Diary Room to cast their nomination votes.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See how they voted below:

Whitemoney - Angel and Yousef

Saskay - Yousef and Emmanuel

Saga - Yousef and Angel

Angel - Saga and Emmanuel

Yousef - Liquorose and Cross

Liquorose - Angel and Yousef

Pere - Nini and Angel

Nini - Emmanuel and Angel

Cross - Nini and Whitemoney

Queen - Yousef and Saskay

Emmanuel - Saskay and Pere

Total:

Yousef – 5 votes

Emmanuel – 3 votes

Saskay – 2 votes

Angel – 5 votes

Nini – 2 votes

After the voting was done, Nini, Emmanuel, Yousef, Angel and Saskay were the housemates named to face possible eviction.

However, they still had the chance to save themselves during the Head of House game by winning.

Whitemoney becomes HOH, Nini gets veto power

After the housemates gathered in the arena and played their usual board game, Whitemoney finally emerged as the HOH. In a new twist introduced by Big Brother, the second position gets the veto power and not the HOH.

See video of Whitemoney being announced as Head of House below:

Seeing as Nini had the second fastest time and therefore the veto power, she saved herself from facing eviction and replaced her spot with Cross.

This led to the final nomination list being Emmanuel, Cross, Yousef, Saskay and Angel.

See video of Nini’s replacement below:

Nigerians react to the five nominated housemates

Chimyonaga:

"See this life ooo... cross nominated her for eviction ooo and she replaced herself with cross..omo."

Jlokclos:

"Nini and saga has the grace of neo & vee of this season."

Tukemorgan:

"Yousef and Emmanuel are going."

Thecanvamaestro:

"So Nini didn't have the guts to replace with Pere. Na only for back she dey get mouth. ."

Rx_winnie:

"Cross and angel must be safe oii."

Pattyommy:

"I’m voting for Yousef and Emmanuel."

Interesting.

Jay Paul and Jackie B become 14th and 15th evicted housemates

A new set of housemates on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show have been evicted after a week of voting came to an end.

Jay Paul and Jackie B were the two housemates with the least number of votes and they were not so lucky to escape being sent home.

The show host, Ebuka, came on stage and announced Jay Paul as the first housemate leaving the show for the night.

Soon after Jay Paul was sent packing, Ebuka announced that there was going to be another eviction. He then named Jackie B as the next housemate to be leaving the show. The young lady came on stage and spoke on her time in the house.

Source: Legit.ng