NERC has issued a new SOP for DisCos to address unauthorised access to power infrastructure

The guideline allows DisCos to collaborate with law enforcement agencies when investigating electricity theft

Customers found guilty of meter tampering or illegal access may face disconnection, penalties, or legal action

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) directing electricity distribution companies to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to tackle unauthorised access to power infrastructure.

The guideline allows DisCos to collaborate with law enforcement agencies when investigating electricity theft. Photo: Power Africa, Olympia De Maismont, Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

According to the commission, the procedure empowers distribution companies (DisCos) to support investigations and facilitate legal action against individuals or organisations found illegally accessing electricity distribution networks.

Under the new directive, DisCos are required to identify locations suspected of electricity theft by analysing unusual consumption patterns, billing irregularities, or other suspicious indicators, The Sun reported.

DisCos urged to review electricity consumption

The procedure also requires electricity providers to carry out detailed reviews of electricity consumption data, billing records, and other relevant information to detect discrepancies that may suggest unauthorised connections.

As part of the enforcement process, the SOP encourages the use of surveillance measures to monitor suspicious activities in affected areas and gather additional evidence where necessary.

Distribution companies are also expected to conduct physical inspections of electricity meters in suspected locations to check for tampering, illegal connections, or unauthorised modifications.

DisCos urged to conduct integrity test on meters

During such inspections, the commission said DisCos should carry out integrity tests on suspected meters and document any evidence of tampering through photographs or video recordings. These inspections must be conducted in the presence of the customer or a designated representative.

The guideline further instructs companies to undertake field inspections of electricity infrastructure, including power lines, transformers, and distribution boxes, to detect illegal connections or other unauthorised activities.

NERC added that distribution companies may interview residents, witnesses, or local authorities in affected communities to gather information about suspected electricity theft, noting that all interviews should be properly documented.

To strengthen monitoring efforts, the commission advised DisCos to deploy advanced technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, data analytics tools, and monitoring systems capable of detecting abnormal electricity consumption patterns.

The SOP also requires companies to maintain detailed records of all inspections and evidence gathered, including meter test results, witness statements, and enforcement actions taken.

Customers found guilty of meter tampering or illegal access may face disconnection, penalties, and legal action. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Olympia De Maismont.

Source: Getty Images

Actions to be taken against meter bypass

Where cases of meter tampering, bypass, or malfunction are confirmed, the commission said DisCos must issue a formal disconnection notice before cutting off electricity supply to the affected premises, in line with established regulatory procedures.

NERC added that distribution companies are expected to pursue penalties and legal action against individuals or organisations found guilty of unauthorised access to electricity infrastructure, in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

FG mentions free prepaid meters shared

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government disclosed that only about 200,000 smart electricity meters under the $500 million World Bank-backed Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) had been shared with Nigerians.

This is in spite of the delivery of hundreds of thousands of meters into the country. The government blamed DisCos for the slow installation of prepaid meters for Nigerians.

The government disclosed the number of smart meters installed under the DISREP programme so far. The DISREP programme aims to install 3.2 million meters over four years at no cost to consumers

Source: Legit.ng