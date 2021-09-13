There was a jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kogi state on Sunday, September 12

It was gathered that a lot of inmate were set free by the attackers who reportedly kill some secuirty officers in gunbattle

However, some of the prisoner have been rearrested after intelligence ganthering on Monday, September 13

Mindboggling reports claim that about 240 at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba, Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state escaped from the facility on Sunday, September 12.

This happened after an armed gang attacked the prison in the night of on Sunday, September 12, killing the military officers as confirmed by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS)'s spokesman, Francis Enobore, Vanguard reports.

Channels TV gathered that the attackers engaged the security officers in a very fierce gun battle.

The attackers engaged the security officers in a gun battle (Photo: NPF)

Source: Facebook

Enobore, however, said the comptroller–general, Haliru Nababa, has ordered a a recapture of more prisoners after some of them who escaped were rearrested on Monday according to a Nigerian Tribune publication.

The spokesman added that Nababa has appealed to the public to help security agencies with useful intelligence that will assist in nabbing the inmates as well as the assailants.

Meanwhile, emerging reports indicate that there was a serious riot at the National Correctional Center in Bauchi on Friday, April 10, which left some inmates and officers injured.

After Imo jailbreak, violence rocks prison in northern state

The spokesman of the prison, Abubakar Adamu, revealed that the mayhem started after a warder trafficked items like handsets and drugs to inmates.

Adamu said:

“Unfortunately for the officer, intelligence caught him and in the process of investigation, the inmates got wind of the incident and broke into the store and catered away shovels, daggers and diggers.

“The inmates, who were chanting songs and slogans, broke some items inside the prison which forced the prison officials to start shooting in the air to scare them. In the melee, five inmates and two officials were injured."

