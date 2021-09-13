Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo was recently honoured by a fan who recreated one of her iconic looks.

Style recreations are pretty common in Nigeria as fashion enthusiasts often love to slay in similar outfits seen on their favourite celebrities.

The actress is known for rocking amazing designs. Photo credit: @lindaosifo

Osifo is unarguably a fan favourite when it comes to fashion and style as the beautiful ebony screen goddess more often than not, leaves fans impressed with every ensemble she shares on social media.

Just recently, a beautiful lady decided to recreate her Tolu Bally dress made with a bejewelled and sheer fabric.

While Osifo opted for a darker shade of sheer to suit her skin tone, the lady went for a lighter shade to match her light complexion.

Although the fabrics were both black and silver, they had different patterns.

Check them out below:

Reactions

The photos sparked reactions regarding whether the replicate was well executed.

Check out some comments below:

homars_telas:

"The dress is fine. Different fabric, different body types The tailor did a good job."

ori_takon:

"Same thing but different shade of net n body the tailor got it right."

jummy_laniyan:

"It's beautiful, she just doesn't have the body to body the dress like Linda bodied it☺"

chocolate.stitches:

"She got what she ordered it’s beautiful."

stepping7007:

"Both are beautiful."

ennie_gold:

"The tailor did a good job."

oyinstrove_:

"Perfect❤️ ... the materials are just different."

the_officialnancyscloset:

"Very beautiful.... Tailoring is not an easy job, I can relate... Kudos to the tailor."

