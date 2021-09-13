Nollywood’s Yul Edochie has taken his fans and followers on social media on a short trip down memory lane

The actor and politician posted an epic throwback photo of his complete family members which was taken back in 2004

His dad, Pete, and the other family members looked much younger, and social media users couldn’t help but react in his comment section

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie enjoys sharing bits and portions of his life with fans on social media and he just did that again.

The actor who hopes to become Nigeria's president someday shared an old family photo which he said was taken all the way back in 2004.

Yul Edochie shares epic throwback photo of his family. Photo: @Yuledochie

Yul had joined other family members including his veteran actor father, Pete, for the family photo.

He was seen standing with his elder brothers at the back while Pete and their mum occupied the front position.

Sharing the photo, he wrote:

"Yeah that’s me. In 2004. The last of 6 children. Coconut head. That’s me."

Check out the post below:

Fans, followers react

The photo stirred different reactions from the actor’s fans and followers on the social media platform.

Read some of their comments to him below:

favvys_cake said:

"I thought Rita edochie is your mum,, wow."

oziomamaurice said:

"Last borns like us always end up Great."

iam.chioma1 said:

"Wow never knew you are the last born."

tboylaoclock said:

"Chai so The Actor by your right is still your brother? Chai this photo need enlargement o."

dr_success_john said:

"Odogwu oooo all I see here is One Big Family."

cvtl.nation said:

"Change is constant. Thank God for life."

sylvester_christabel said:

"Your father is blessed."

Yul Edochie makes declaration ahead of 2023 general elections

Yul is gearing up ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

The Nollywood star in a recent Instagram post bragged about his candidacy while noting that he’ll emerge as a winner in a free and fair presidential election.

The actor’s declaration stirred reactions from many on social media who follow his official Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng