Actor and politician Yul Edochie is gearing up ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023

The Nollywood star in a recent Instagram post bragged about his candidacy while noting that he’ll emerge as a winner in a free and fair presidential election

Edochie’s declaration stirred reactions from many on social media who follow his official Instagram page

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, is not backing down from his ambition to become the next president of Nigeria.

The actor who is also gearing up for the forthcoming general elections in 2023 recently took to his Instagram page with a bold declaration.

Yul Edochie says he stands a chance of becoming president. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie stated that if a free and fair election is conducted in Nigeria, he stands a strong chance of defeating other candidates in the race.

The film star added that he would also defeat them in their respective hometowns. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"In a free and fair Presidential election in Nigeria I will defeat all the candidates who are also in the race. Even in their hometowns, I will defeat them."

See his post:

Fans, followers react

The post from the actor got many people talking in his comment section. Read what they had to say below:

emmabeansio said:

"Register ur party. Make ur campaign. Then we shall do the needful by voting. If elections are rigged history will tell."

callme_frost said:

"That’s if they execute a free and fair election sir , you know how this country can be."

manymorefurnitures said:

"I wish the youths will do differently this time around. We need this chance."

urchman_official said:

"I admire your faith and hard work brother! Best of luck."

nagod_official said:

"Let the youth show them what we can do! We are always with you sir. For the true change have come! The voice of the young, the fearless leader. We are with you sir."

jp8official said:

"No doubt bro. I’ve never voted in my life.. but I’ll vote for you."

Yul Edochie impressed with cool feature of his new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actor took to social media with a video showing one of the cool features of his automobile.

Edochie disclosed that he has a display screen that allows him to access the internet and even visit social media platforms like Instagram.

An impressed Edochie heaped praise on ‘oyinbo’ people as he noted that most Africans would rather concern themselves with petty issues.

Source: Legit