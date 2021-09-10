Senate President Ahmad Lawan To Become Chief of Iyin Ekiti

Ahmad Lawan will be conferred with chieftaincy titles of Iyin-Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government

The Senate president, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, and six other prominent Nigerians are to be conferred with chieftaincy titles of Iyin-Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti state.

Others are the former Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Olawumi and wife, an Israeli, Him Hille and wife, Mr Ayodeji Adeosun and Mrs Veronica Ndanusa.

Ahmad Lawan, and six other prominent Nigerians are to be conferred with chieftaincy titles of Iyin-Ekiti. Photo: Ahmad Lawan

Source: Twitter

The traditional ruler of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye; the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, disclosed this on Friday at a news conference in Iyin-Ekiti.

The conference signalled the week long events, beginning from Monday, commemorating the first anniversary of his ascendance to the throne.

Ajakaiye said the conferment of the chieftaincy titles was in recognition of the recipients’ contributions to the development of the community and the country at large.

According to the traditional ruler, other activities lined up for the anniversary include, N500 million launching of palace development fund, medical and optical checks.

Other activities include the treatment and surgery for the people and football competition, among others.

He called on sons and daughters of the town, both at home and in diaspora, to always contribute their quota to the development of the community.

Secretary of the Oluyin-in-Council, Chief Opeyemi Arije, noted that the town has witnessed tremendous peace and development in the last one year of the new traditional ruler’s reign.

Arije, who doubles as the Secretary to the Local Organising Committee of the anniversary, said the community was witnessing a new dimension of development.

“Our traditional ruler has given facelift to the palace by providing office for Oluyin in Council and mini conference hall.

“Oba Ajakaiye has also facilitated and commissioned five motorised boreholes donated by indigenes, supported the creation of LCDA and its headquarters in Iyin-Ekiti as well as equipped its Secretariat.

Source: Legit