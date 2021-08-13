24-year- old Tosin Durodola has been appointed as special assistant on digital communications to Governor Kayode Fayemi

Ekiti state - Dr Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti state announced the appointment of Tosin Durodola as his special assistant on digital communications.

The 24-year-old who hails from Igede-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA confirmed his appointment in a post shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 11.

Until his appointment as an aide to Fayemi, Durodola was a Technical Assistant at the Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti.

He has a substantial record of research and policy development, and community outreach on broad range of governance, migration, conflict, and displacement-related issues.

He previously served at the digital media unit of the John Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation prior to the 2018 Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

