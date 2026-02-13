A female student of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has become a viral sensation on TikTok due to her legible and beautiful handwriting

The UNICAL undergraduate flaunted her notebook on the social media platform, sending a message to those who think she doesn't have good handwriting

Many internet users shared pictures of their notebooks as they accepted her challenge by flaunting their handwriting, while others sat it out

A University of Calabar (UNICAL) student, known on TikTok as @riridatgirlll.__, has grabbed internet users' attention owing to her handwriting, which many find beautiful.

The young lady had taken to TikTok to show off her note with a message to those who think she doesn't have good handwriting.

UNICAL student's handwriting amazes netizens

Sharing pictures of her notebook on the social media platform, the UNICAL undergraduate wrote:

"When they ask if I have a good handwriting like I don't know ball."

She further challenged netizens to showcase their handwriting. Her TikTok post blew up on the social media platform, amassing 39.7k views, over 4k likes and more than 100 comments.

Some netizens complimented her handwriting after seeing her note. Many internet users accepted her handwriting display challenge and took to the comment section to show off their notes.

See her handwriting in the TikTok post below (swipe left):

UNICAL student's handwriting impresses many

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's handwriting below:

YFN🪐 said:

"Everybody dey post their handwriting.........Me wey my own be like chicken leg scatter floor dey like and comment."

❣️prettybright💞🦋 said:

"Are you in Unical, please? Because we conducted this exact practical yesterday Btw, your handwriting is really pretty."

Mycroft 😎 said:

"Girls have the same handwriting na just font size different."

Unavailable 🚫⚠️😡 said:

"Omo na God forbid be my own."

Kwin Grace said:

"Thank youuuuu😜😍 You've helped me report my MBCH assignment."

𝓑𝓲𝓬🤨𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓷𝔂⚜️🕷️🕸️♪ said:

"You just made me fall in love."

Ambrose 🦅💫 said:

"Medical biochemistry, this course show me shege."

slaylone said:

"I thought my hand writing was nice and beautiful until I enter this comment section…make I just keep quiet."

Glorious said:

"Them tell say my handwriting be like as if na Chicken use him leg draw for ground."

