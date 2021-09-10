A socio-political group in Oyo state, the Alliance for Oke-Ogun Development (AOD), has reacted over Gumi's visit to Igboho

Oke-Ogun, Oyo - The Alliance for Oke-Ogun Development (AOD), a socio-political group, in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo state, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the motive behind the visit of Sheik Ahmad Gumi’s visit to Igboho town.

The Punch reports that Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho is an indigene of Igboho, the headquarters of the Oorelope local government area of Oyo state.

Legit.ng gathered that Chief Abiodun Fasasi, the national coordinator of the AOD, in a statement on Thursday, September 9, alleged that Gumi’s visit was an attempt to part of moves to ‘Fulanise’ the Oke-Ogun area.

The group called on the traditional rulers in the region to be wary of insiders who, they said were ready to sell out to terrorists.

Sahara Reporters also reports the group was making reference to a recent video showing the Islamic scholar with Prof. Usman Yusuff, a professor of Hematology-oncology during his visit to Igboho, with a claim that the visit was for the continued unity of Nigeria.

Fasasi said:

“The apex sociopolitical group in Oke Ogun, Alliance For Oke Ogun Development, uses this medium to charge the federal government, the Oyo state chief security officer, Governor Seyi Makinde, to look into this case and nip in the bud.

“We also call on our traditional rulers and the entire people of the state to be at alert against individuals that are strangers and might portend danger to our wellbeing.”

