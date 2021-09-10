Jonathan Laments Challenges Posed by Banditry, Terrorism
Jonathan Laments Challenges Posed by Banditry, Terrorism

by  Aanu Adegun
  • Goodluck Jonathan says peace cannot be achieved in isolation of the pursuit of justice and other human security needs
  • According to him, the challenges posed by banditry, terrorism and other associated crimes threatened our human essence
  • He said that the crisis facing Nigeria today required sacrifice and urgency of actions from all stakeholders

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said Nigeria’s pursuit of peace cannot be achieved in isolation of the pursuit of justice and other human security needs.

Jonathan stated this on Friday in Abuja at the public presentation of a research report entitled ‘Terrorism and Banditry: The Nexus’; conducted by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF).

Goodluck Jonathan laments challenges posed by banditry
Former president Goodluck Jonathan laments challenges posed by banditry, terrorism. Photo: Goodluck Jonathan
Jonathan, also GJF Chairman, said that the challenges posed by banditry, terrorism and other associated crimes threatened our human essence and the essential values of our democracy and nationhood.

“Our pursuit of peace cannot be achieved in isolation of the pursuit of justice and other human security needs.

“This is so because peace is the bridge that links poverty to prosperity, reconciles hope with despair and imposes order on chaos.

“There is no doubt that our nation is plagued by many crises and these challenges have continued to threaten our fate and shared destinies.

“The challenges posed by banditry, terrorism and other associated crimes threaten our human essence and the essential values of our democracy and nationhood.

“This is why the GJF considered it apt to undertake this research with a view to engaging the relevant stakeholders towards an improved security,’’ he said.

The former president said that the crisis facing Nigeria today required sacrifice and urgency of actions from all stakeholders.

“We must, therefore, show commitment to peace, in words, in action and in all other necessary means.

Jonathan said that the presented report was a testament of the foundation’s commitment to its vision of promoting peace and prosperity.

He said that the foundation considered it apt to undertake the research with a view to engaging the relevant stakeholders towards an improved security.

