Former president Goodluck Jonathan has been asked not to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The call was made by Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party

Going further, the former governor said he would be extremely disappointed if Jonathan joins the governing party

A message has been sent to former president Goodluck Jonathan. The message was sent by by no other person than a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, Leadership Newspaper reports.

Nwo urged Jonathan not to do the mistake of defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwodo claimed that defection will destroy what is left of his integrity.

According to him, APC destroyed Jonathan in all their actions. He added that he would be extremely disappointed if Jonathan joins the ruling party.

Goodluck Jonathan has been asked not to join the ruling APC. Photo: Goodluck Jonathan.

Source: Depositphotos

Going further, he said joining APC will be meaningless because the former president won’t be able to cause a radical change from within the APC.

He added that there is nothing to celebrate in APC.

Nwodo said:

“Personally, my advice to President Goodluck Jonathan is that no matter how much he’s being wooed to join APC, whatever is left of his integrity as a former president of Nigeria will disappear the day he joins APC. That’s my personal advice, because no group of people have been so virulent in destroying him as a person and president as the APC. So what is he looking for there? Does he think he can reverse the pit that Nigeria has fallen with APC by joining the APC? I don’t think so."

Rotimi Amaechi didn’t join APC in 2014 to sack Goodluck Jonathan, says Eze

Meanwhile, a chieftain of APC, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said that former Rivers state governor and current minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, did not join the party with the aim of sacking former president Goodluck Jonathan from office.

Eze made the clarification in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Friday, August 21, adding that said Amaechi was forced out of his former party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by powerful forces.

The APC chieftain was reacting to a statement credited to the PDP chairman in Rivers state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who recently said the minister would soon return to the party.

Akawor had reportedly told some PDP members at a gathering that Amaechi had gone to the APC to remove Jonathan and would soon return to the party having concluded his assignment in the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng