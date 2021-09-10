Bandits, according to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, have boasted that military airstrikes cannot subdue or eliminate them

Gumi said the criminals are very familiar with escape routes in times of heavy shelling from troops in forest hideouts

The cleric suggested that during policing, security agencies must collaborate with local herders who know the terrain

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has proven again that he is in constant talks with bandits who terrorise parts of northern Nigeria.

In a recent article, the Islamic cleric revealed that the armed gang told him that airstrikes can only hurt their wives and children because they themselves have discovered new ways of escaping military airstrikes, Punch reports.

Gumi said this revelation was made to him by bandits (Photo: Sheikh Ahmad Gumi)

Gumi said the bandits have mastered the craft of navigating land routes during bombardments from the air force, and as such, it will be difficult if not impossible to get hold of them.

In the article also seen by The Cable, he disclosed:

“What you may not hear is that the bandits over the years have developed escape routes from aerial bombardments. They told us, ‘you can only kill our women and children with your attacks.

“The point is that, if Zamfara is on fire for them, it goes without saying that they will migrate to other areas. So, is the whole of Nigeria going to be under lock-up incommunicado?”

Going forward, the devout Muslim suggested good intelligence gathering, proficient policing, engagement of the local herdsmen, rehabilitation, reconciliation, and reparation of all victims of banditry as solutions.

Gumi added:

“The good honest judiciary that protects people’s rights. Money and time well spent on these will surely kill the disease and heal the nation of this delinquency, crimes, and bad governance.”

Don’t use military force on bandits, they are going nowhere, Sheikh Gumi tells FG

Meanwhile, a message has been sent to the federal government of Nigeria by no other person than the controversial Islamic cleric, Gumi.

The cleric who condemned the current military offensive against armed herders and bandits insisted that the move would not stop their activities.

He disclosed this on his verified Facebook page on Monday, September 6. According to him, the military operation will only complicate the crisis.

