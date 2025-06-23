MC Alger's league title celebrations turned to a disaster after the stadium's security barrier collapsed

Algers were confirmed as champions after the 0-0 draw against NC Magra, leading to jubilation

Three fans have been confirmed dead, with over 70 others injured in different hospitals in the city

A tragic event hit MC Alger during their league title celebrations at Stade de 5 Juillet, leaving three fans dead and more than eight injured across hospitals in the city.

MC Alger played 0-0 against NC Magra, thus confirming their status as the Algerian Professional League 1 champions, leading to fans’ celebrations at the stadium.

CR Belouizdad fans during a match against MC Alger at the July 5 Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

The capital city club won their second consecutive title and their ninth overall, five behind record champions JS Kabylie. They also won the Algerian Super Cup

Stadium disaster kills fans in Algeria

According to Goal, the celebrations at the stadium were short-lived when part of the security barrier in the upper stand collapsed, leaving fans to fall to the lower floor.

This tragic event has led to the death of three people, while more than 80 fans are currently injured and in three hospitals in the city receiving treatment.

According to Mirror UK, the Ministry of Sports confirmed the verified figures in a statement.

"The Beni Messous University Hospital received 38 injured people, while three deaths were recorded. Ben Aknoun Hospital also received 27 injured people, while Bab El Oued Hospital received 16,” the statement reads.

The club confirmed the identity of one of the deceased as players and staff volunteered to donate blood to the affected fans at the hospitals.

“With great sadness and grief and with hearts believing in God's will and destiny, we received the news of the supporters of our club, Younes Amgozi, who passed away after falling from the upper stands of the Olympic Stadium on July 5, to be his last match with the heart team shirt,” the statement on Instagram reads.

MC Alger fans during their Super Cup victory over CR Belouizdad fans.

Source: Getty Images

“On this painful occasion, the board of directors of Algeria M.C. club, all members of management, all the team and players, come forward Sincere condolences and most sincere condolences to all the family members of the deceased and the family of the Dean.

“We ask Allah Almighty to shower him with His mercy, dwell him in His spacious gardens, bless him with the beauty of His forgiveness and contentment, and inspire his family with patience and solace.”

The club have cancelled all further planned celebrations for the championship and have not shared any posts on social media since the incident happened two days ago.

The stadium once boasted a maximum capacity of 110,00, and was used at 64,200 before the unfortunate incident.

