In the midst of the ongoing marital issue involving 2Baba and his wife Annie, it seems the music star is not in for vibe killers.

The last few weeks has seen the musician receiving heavy call out from his wife as she threatened to end their marriage

2Baba reportedly traveled to the US without Annie's consent to see one of his baby mama, hence spurring another outcry

With his marriage under threat with series of allegations by his wife, Annie Idibia, 2Baba seems not moved by the tension as he is enjoying his time in the US.

The singer's brother, Charles gave Annie a tough time on social media to the point of accusing her and her mum of using black magic.

The marriage that has lasted 8 years is on the brink of collapse as Annie is not taking it cool with 2Baba over his persistent meeting with one of his baby mamas, Pero.

The ugly situation got so messed up that Annie threatened to quit the marriage and she is tired of all the problems she has been facing with the singer's family and his polygamies desires.

In the midst of all the ongoing brouhaha the African Queen crooner decided to release a new song featuring Bongos Ikwue to dowse the tension but that didn't do the magic but now he is cooling off and give room for no vibe killer.

In a series of feel videos he posted on his Insta story, he captioned one of them as.

"Bright n Sunny day, No vibe killers allowed here".

Annie slams 2Baba for sharing same house with baby mama

The marital infidelity crisis involving 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia takes a new turn as his wife accused him of sharing the same house with one of his baby mama.

Annie in a series of posts revealed that the singer's baby mamas used their children to gain unnecessary access to her husband a move. She is so particular about the singer's longtime lover, Pero who has always being in the picture all along.

Annie also revealed that the Idibia family never liked her despite everything she did to please them.

