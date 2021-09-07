Nigerian singer 2baba has finally posted on his social media page after his wife slammed him recently

The musician shared a music video, revealing that he just released new music featuring a music legend Bongos Ikwue

A few hours after 2baba made the post, his fans and colleagues were spotted in his comment section hailing him

Almost a week after his wife actress Annie Idibia called him out on social media, 2baba is yet to respond to the allegations she laid against him.

In fact, the father of seven recently made a post online and it was not in any way related to his wife's drama.

2baba promotes a new song amidst Annie Idibia's drama on social media. Photos: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

2baba promotes a new song

The musician, who just released a song titled Searching, posted a video of the music on his Instagram page.

In the caption that accompanied the post, 2baba expressed gratitude to music legend Bongos Ikwuefor featuring in the music.

The African Queen crooner then urged his fans and followers to stream the music.

Annie Idibia reacts to her husband's post

It seems the singer and his wife have settled their differences behind closed doors as Annie was spotted in her husband's comment section expressing excitement over his new work of art.

Annie also thanked Ikwuefor for featuring in her husband's song.

Check out the post below:

Annie Idibia comments on 2baba's post. Photos: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Nigerians also made comments on singer 2baba's post.

dareynow:

"Legend."

askdamz:

"Way to go!!!!"

ujah21:

"LEGEND VS LEGEND #proudidoma."

iammawthie:

"Legend."

lorrdsky:

"Babaaa."

deotheplug:

"Dope Af."

moziano_movenchy:

"2BABA u be my BaBa all my life."

papiijameh:

"Oturkpo to the world."

matthewohio:

"L E G E N D A R Y."

zoroswagbag:

"Legend."

agathamoreno:

"Our two Idoma legends."

Harrysong reacts to Annie Idibia's drama on social media

The singer took to his Instagram account with a post bashing Annie for bringing the family business to social media.

According to the singer, if a young man wants to live long and have peace in his home, he should not marry a woman who uses social media heavily without discretion.

He also noted that such women post anything online because it becomes content that attracts brands to her.

Source: Legit