The South African sports and media community are mourning the passing of ace commentator Phumlani Msibi, who passed away at the age of 57.

The Durban-born commentator is one of the most beloved voices in the South African sports media community after beginning his career with SuperSport in the late 1990s.

Phumlani Msibi during a Premier Soccer League game. Photo from @SuperSportTV.

Source: Twitter

According to Briefly, he made history as the first to run commentary in both IsiZulu and English on the network, emphasising his role and influence on the media.

Phumlani Msibi passes away at 57

SuperSport TV confirmed the passing of the legendary commentator in an official statement on their X channel and extended condolences to his family.

“SuperSport is saddened to learn of the passing of legendary sports commentator, presenter and anchor Phumlani Msibi. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues following this great loss,” the statement reads.

Mzansi reacts to Msibi's passing

@RonniPitso wrote:

“It's truly sad to learn about the passing of Bro Phumza as football-loving people we convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues 🕯 🕊”

@Ndlombango wrote:

“Two people come into my mind when hearing this sad news: Robert Marawa and Julia Steward. They should be shattered by this news.”

@nelo12_nelson wrote:

“I was wondering why I was not seeing him on the telly the past few weeks. Eish, I'm shattered! Condolences to him, his family and friends. Rest in Peace, Mr. Msibi🕯️🙏🕊️”

@Qalo_Se wrote:

“"... appreciate your time, thoughts please!". This is a devastating loss to us sports fans and the country at large. He was an epitome of gentlemanism. Rest in peace Baba Msibi. Condolences to his people.”

@NtlokoDotCom commented:

“Sad and heartbreaking news indeed, we as a country just lost someone we truly loved and enjoyed, this is such devastating news... I send my condolences to his family and close friends. May the legend forever rest in peace,and may his loved ones find healing🙏🏾💔❤️”

South African football fans react to a sad news. Photo by Phil Magaoke.

Source: Getty Images

Msibi was famous for using the term “thoughts please” when interviewing sports stars and “Halakasha” when a goal is scored when he is on football commentary.

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha joined in paying tributes to the “most cherished voice in South African broadcasting.

“Phumlani Msibi was truly one of the most beloved commentators to ever grace SuperSport. He was known for his exceptional professionalism, deep knowledge of the game, and the immense respect he commanded among his peers and colleagues. Beyond the microphone, he was also a devoted family man,” Ramovha said.

“On behalf of SuperSport and the MultiChoice family, we extend our deepest condolences to the Msibi family. This is a profound loss, not only for our broadcaster or the football community but for the entire South African sporting world. We are deeply saddened by his passing and will always remember the legacy he leaves behind.”

