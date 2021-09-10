Florence Otedola who is better known as DJ Cuppy recently launched her jewellery line with a buzz-worthy promotional video featuring her two sisters, Temi and Tolani.

DJ Cuppy has proven to be an unstoppable force who will have you vibing to her music more than you'd like to, and loving all-pink ensembles, even if you lean towards darker looks.

The singer launched a jewellery line. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The latter appears to be what Cuppy had Temi doing. A brief trip through Temi's Instagram page shows that she loves darker shades of outfits and has numerous photos of her rocking black ensembles.

Well, she definitely ditched those for a button-down pink shirt which she wore under a dress in a different shade of pink. She, however, maintained her dark hair colour.

While Tolani also rocked her dark weave, she appeared to be the only one not rocking a mini dress. She opted for pink pantsuits with the jacket sporting frills at the bottom.

Cuppy maintained her signature pink hair and looked stunning in a pink print mini dress.

See photos below:

Check out the video below:

Cuppy in pink

DJ Cuppy is one celebrity whose love for the colour pink is a known fact.

A quick trip to her Instagram page shows that the musician and disk jockey's affinity for the colour is more than just for picture aesthetics.

From her hair to her dressing and even her newly-acquired penthouse which she decorated in pink, there are no arguments that this is DJ Cuppy's go-to colour which is more or less in tune with her vibrant personality.

Temi in black

Style is something many people are born with, all they need to do is find it. For Temi Otedola, however, there is no doubt that she has found her style and is sticking to giving us back to back fashionable looks on the gram.

The youngest daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, Temi has gained quite a social media presence and we won't be wrong to say her sense of fashion is one of the main attractions - with the first being her social status of course.

Temi is not one to move with the trends. Picture after picture, this 24-year-old fashion and travel blogger has proven that she owns her style and not the other way around.

