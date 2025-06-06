President Donald Trump has threatened to end the billions of dollars’ worth of deals between the US government and Elon Musk's companies, including Starlink and SpaceX

Trump made the vow in a series of bitter comments about Musk from his office and social media handles

In an all-out public feud, Elon Musk criticised Trump's tax bill, which is now before the Senate, saying it would increase the US deficit

United States President Donald Trump has directly criticised Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and threatened to stop the government contract that his business benefits from. This is as the spat between the two world's powerful men escalated into an all-out public feud.

The US president has been passing a flurry of bitter comments about Musk, both at his office and on social media, on Thursday, June 5. He expressed disappointment as the Tesla boss criticised his signature tax bill.

Why Elon Musk criticised me - Donald Trump

Trump further suggested that the Tesla boss became "hostile" after he was sent out of his administration, and alleged that the billionaire only interfered in politics to serve his business's interest.

Financial Times reported that Musk spent over $250 million to bankroll Trump’s re-election in 2024, and he said earlier this year, he still loves Trump “as much as a straight man can love another man”, returned fire on X.

He then called for the impeachment of President Trump, saying that the trade tariff would lead the country to recession and that he would decommission SpaceX capsules, which were used to transport NASA astronauts. He also alleged that Trump has a connection with the late paed@phile Jeffrey Epstein.

Effects of Elon Musk and Donald Trump's rift

The enmity between Trump and Musk became deeper and opened a breach that could affect Trump's presidency in the long run and even influence the electoral policy in the United States. This is as Musk promised to start a new party and remove the Republicans from office.

On the other hand, Trump, who had defended the Tesla boss against self-dealing and corruption, now vowed to end the policies that benefited Musk's business, the electric car.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon:

“I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

Elon Musk's businesses Trump plans to end

Trump explained that ending the billions of dollars’ worth of contracts between the US government and Elon Musk's companies, which include Starlink and SpaceX. He said:

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget ... is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”

Musk had claimed that the US president is not being open about his motives on the tax bill, which is now before the Senate, saying it would increase the US deficit.

