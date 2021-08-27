Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has called on the federal government to find a lasting solution to insecurity in Nigeria

Abubakar, who made the plea on Thursday, August 26, in Abuja, said the killings in the north are underreported

The monarch noted that there was a time 76 persons who were killed in cold blood by criminals were buried in one day

Sokoto, Sokoto - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has said that the number of people killed by criminals across the country is underreported.

TheCable reports that while speaking at the 3rd quarter 2021 meeting of the intra-religious council in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, Abubakar said the level of insecurity in the country has worsened.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar has said that killings in the north are underreported. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that he said 76 residents in the state were killed and buried in one day, saying that another 48 persons were murdered in another day.

He, who said the incidents were not reported, asked why the intelligence agencies have been unable to identify the culprits.

Sultan stated:

“In eastern Sokoto alone, there was a day we buried 76 persons, who were killed in cold blood by criminals who came from nowhere, people don’t hear about that one. There was another day we buried 48 persons in the same Sokoto, but you didn’t hear about it.

“How can people, who do these things, be unknown? Where are our intelligence agencies? Don’t we have a proactive intelligence agency that will think ahead of the bandits?

“All the people committing such atrocities must be identified. The security agencies must up their game, find them and take action on this kind of carnage. If we start doing so, all this carnage we see in this country will stop.”

The Sun also reports that Abubakar advised the government to seek help from “foreign powers to come and play the game we don’t know how to play”

He added:

“I am making these comments with all seriousness because we are so disturbed by the way things are going."

