The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has shared his thoughts converning the various challenges in Nigeria

His Eminence speaking at an event on Thursday, August 5, in Gombe revealed that Nigerians must get out of deception

According to the traditional ruler, the issue of hunger must be addressed if government was serious about solving socioeconomic problems

Gombe state - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared that Nigerians must get out of deception and agree that things are not getting any better in the country.

He also stressed that Nigerians need to understand one another rather than tolerating themselves so that things will get better and normal.

His Eminence made the call at the third National Summit of Peaceful Coexistence and Nation Building on Thursday, August 5, at the Government House organised by the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN).

While at the Government House, the Sultan told the governor that it was better “we understand one another rather than tolerating ourselves because tolerating ourselves will mean we must be together whether we like it or not and we have no choice.”

During the conference, the Sultan spoke extensively about the socioeconomic problems bedevilling the country and concluded that “let’s not deceive ourselves, things are not getting better in Nigeria.”

He further said that “if government was serious about solving our socioeconomic problems, then the issue of hunger must be addressed squarely because a hungry man is an angry man.”

