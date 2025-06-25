Irfan Shaikh, a 22-year-old Air India crew member, was laid to rest following the tragic Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad on June 12

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 people on board; only one passenger survived

Irfan’s family, friends, and political leaders gathered at the burial ground in Pune to mourn his death and bid him a final farewell

A crew member, Irfan Shaikh, who died in the Air India plane crash, has been buried amid tears.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

A crew member, Irfan Shaikh, who died in the Air India plane crash, is buried amid tears. Photo: HT, Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Irfan was laid to rest on Saturday, June 21, nine days after the tragic incident.

Family mourns Air India crew member

Relatives and friends gave an emotional farewell to Irfan Shaikh as his remains were laid to rest in his hometown.

The Shaikh family received 22-year-old Irfan’s remains after a DNA match on Friday, and they were brought to Pune in the early hours of the day.

A 22-year-old crew member who died in the Air India plane crash has been buried. Photo: Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

The final rites were held at Hazrat Bilal burial ground in Nehrunagar in the presence of family, neighbours, friends, and leaders from across political parties at around 9.30 am.

Irfan’s relative, Firoz Shaikh, said:

“Irfan joined the aviation industry as a cabin crew member two years ago after completing a course at a private institute in Pune. He initially worked with Vistara, and after the Air India-Vistara merger, he began flying on international routes. Irfan’s father Salim Shaikh runs a small shop in Tukaramnagar and his brother works in a software company.”

According to the relative, Irfan had big dreams and was determined to excel in the field, but the crash shattered all those dreams.

The young crew member is survived by his grandparents, parents, and brother.

Another crew member buried after plane crash

Another Air India crew member, Shradha Dhavan, has been buried following the tragic crash.

Shradha Dhavan, the cabin supervisor on the ill-fated flight, died in the crash, and her body was returned to her family after four days.

Her 15-year-old daughter bravely performed the burial rites, with many family members moved to tears.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

