A professional pilot was asked to describe how difficult it is to fly an aircraft during rainfall and his response caught the attention of many

According to the pilot who spoke in a trending TikTok video, it is not difficult to fly an aircraft during rain, as it is just like driving

The pilot said the aircraft is already programmed so that the captain in the cockpit could know where the aircraft is headed

A commercial pilot shared some insights on what it feels like to fly an aircraft during rainfall.

The pilot was responding to a question from a lady who asked him how pilots manage to fly during rain.

The pilot said flying during rainfall is not difficult at all. Photo credit: TikTok/@captainmike350 and shaunl/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In the video posted by @captainmike350, the pilot was asked if it was difficult to navigate the air during rain.

In his response, he said it was not difficult at all because the aircraft is designed to handle such events.

According to the pilot, the aircraft is already programmed in such a way that the captain knows the route they are on.

He said the rainfall would not disrupt anything since the pilot knows exactly the road they are on.

His words:

"How difficult it is to fly in the rain? The answer is not all. It's like driving in a car, you are not on the road that you have to stay on and you don't even hove to see out the window. Because of all of our instruments we have in the cockpit we just fly right into the rain, no problem. And we have instruments in the airplane that tells us basically the road we are on in the sky."

The pilot noted that the airplane is designed to let pilots know the road they are on. Photo credit: Getty Images/ shaunl.

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pilot shares insights on flying in the rain

@lumineer luxe said:

"What’s something you can only learn in the sky, that no simulator, textbook, or training can teach?"

@Zach Major said

"A good pilot knows how to keep his passengers calm and relaxed."

@Adam Kwesi said:

"Wait I thought plane goes above the sky’s hence the rain fall occurs beneath the flight."

@Noel_DBN said:

"And here I am thinking that because planes fly above clouds there is no rain there. They fly in the rain when taking off and before they reach cruising altitude."

@mishka said:

"Wait...captain, you just said road, you mean you telling me there is a road in the sky. I understand not the road we see on the road. Please do show those roads one day."

@Xolani Bala said:

"Hello captain I have a question. if one engine fails how do you handle that problem without crashing the plane?"

Trainee-pilot overjoyed after flying airplane

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who is training to be a pilot has finally manned an airplane all by himself for the first time.

The trainee pilot was spotted celebrating after completing his first solo flight after his instructor's authorisation.

His friends and colleagues poured water on him to mark the moment as he sat on the ground in celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng